Racing's richer pickings to lure dogs to Grafton

Hidden Sniper for Marlene Ellis (right) was a winner at Grafton earlier this month and will aim to send punters out on a good note in the last race at Grafton Greyhound Racign Club tonight. Matthew Elkerton

GREYHOUNDS: Greyhound racing in Grafton is set to benefit from a major prizemoney increase announced by Greyhound Racing NSW earlier this week.

The announcement by GRNSW chief executive officer Tony Mestrov was billed as the first stage of increases to prizemoney.

The increases mainly involve 'C' class race meetings, of which Grafton Greyhound Racing Club holds three each month. The meetings will get major prizemoney increases, including up to 46.5per cent for maidens.

Fourth grade and fifth grade races will also get a major increase at the short distance, going up 36per cent and 34per cent respectively.

The increases are aimed to counteract the number of trainers heading north to chase rich rewards in Queensland.

Earlier this week, Lismore Greyhound Club was forced to cancel its regular Tuesday night meeting after insufficient nominations were received.

Grafton club secretary-manager Wayne Turner said the increase was a welcome boost and incentive for local trainers.

"We are very happy, it is something we have been waiting for for a while,” Turner said.

"It will help keep people racing in NSW, and it is really a reward for the local trainers who work hard and stay loyal to their local track.”

The prizemoney increases will come into effect from Grafton's next meeting on Monday, March 18.