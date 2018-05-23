RACIST SLUR: Rebels player attacked as he walked off field

RUGBY LEAGUE: South Grafton Rebels recruit Luke French has escaped the Group 2 judiciary without suspension after he lodged an early guilty plea and had his striking charge downgraded to a Grade 2.

French was cited during the Rebels heartbreaking 34-18 loss against Orara Valley Axemen when he was sent from the field late in the second half for throwing punches at an opponent's head.

It was ugly scenes at Coramba Sports Ground as French almost ended up in a physical altercation with the crowd after he was abused when walking off the field.

A South Grafton club official said French was racially vilified by a member of the crowd, as well as having a can thrown at him.

"There were people in the crowd who abused him, one person said get in the shed you useless black c**t," the official said.

It is understood Orara Valley coach Col Speed approached French and the Rebels support staff after the game to apologise for the crowd's behaviour.

An eye-witness said the incident was just a standard footy fight that escalated when Orara Valley's centre Cain Bunt came running in as the third man.

Bunt was also sin-binned following the incident, and almost got involved when French started toward the mebers of the crowd, but was crash tackled and held down by his own trainer Anthony Davey to keep him out of trouble.

French admitted he was disappointed in his actions during the striking incident, and said it was a result of frustrations boiling over.

"It was not my best day," French said. "It is just frustrating on how we can go from being a top side to unwinding in two different halves (two weeks in a row).

"Then I was cheap shotted (sic) in the tackle but I don't think the referee saw that."

French escaped without suspension after his previous clean record at the judiciary were taken into account.

The racist outburst from the crowd is the second in as many years at the Coramba complex after Coffs Harbour Comets player Liam Kelly-Wynne was targeted last season.

In that incident Kelly-Wynne was referred to as a "monkey" by a member of the crowd.

Group 2 officials said they had not had any official report made by either club on the incident.