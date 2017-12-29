Rack show an extravaganza

MASON RACK is a born entertainer, and with the help of a 'freak bassist' Jamie Roberts and machine drummer Jules Keshan, he puts on a stage performance that is an experience in itself.

The band have performed at major festivals throughout Australia, including Bluesfest, Airlie Beach Music Festival, the Gympie Muster and the Big Pineapple Fest, in Canada, Germany, the Netherlands and Italy, bringing their epic show with them.

The blues/rock band are entertainment monsters, bringing drum duels between Mason and Jules, on-stage antics and signature movements to set them apart from the rest.

You won't want to miss their Grafton show.