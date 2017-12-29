Menu
Rack show an extravaganza

The Mason Rack Band.
MASON RACK is a born entertainer, and with the help of a 'freak bassist' Jamie Roberts and machine drummer Jules Keshan, he puts on a stage performance that is an experience in itself.

The band have performed at major festivals throughout Australia, including Bluesfest, Airlie Beach Music Festival, the Gympie Muster and the Big Pineapple Fest, in Canada, Germany, the Netherlands and Italy, bringing their epic show with them.

The blues/rock band are entertainment monsters, bringing drum duels between Mason and Jules, on-stage antics and signature movements to set them apart from the rest.

You won't want to miss their Grafton show.

  • The Mason Rack Band are playing at the Village Green Hotel in Grafton on Saturday, December 30 from 8pm
