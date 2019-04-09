Menu
A project to expand the Mackay RACQ CQ Rescue hangar will begin this month.
News

RACQ CQ Rescue's $3.2m expansion plans

Rainee Shepperson
by
9th Apr 2019 6:30 AM
A MACKAY builder has been awarded a $3.2million tender for an extension project at the RACQ CQ Rescue hangar.

Fergus Builders will begin work at Mackay Airport later this month, with the project expected to take about eight months to complete.

The CQ Rescue enhancement project will assist the Mackay-based rescue helicopter service to improve its aero-medical and retrieval service delivery and meet increased demand from communities across Central and North Queensland.

The new premises will accommodate the entire CQ Rescue staff including operations, administration and fundraising under one roof.

RACQ CQ Rescue CEO Ian Rowan said the hangar extension would "future-proof" the organisation.

"The project will deliver improved response times, improved training facilities and greater access to health care for those in dire medical need," he said.

"Last year we completed a record 636 missions across Central Queensland.

"That's a huge workload and this project will help ensure our new world-class facility will meet the aero-medical requirements of an increasing population and projected industry and community demands.

"It will also open up several commercial revenue opportunities for us."

The planned extension will include the construction of a double-storey building, reconfigurations and refurbishment of existing areas and extension of an existing carpark.

Rescue helicopter facilities will be extended, doubling the number of bedrooms, and existing limited office space will be expanded over two levels.

The project will also include an established aviation/natural disaster coordination centre with access to the latest technology.

Mr Rowan said the "long-awaited development" would create jobs and have a positive impact on local economic activity.

"The expansion will improve team coordination and integration, improve fund- raising capacity and enhance efficiency and safety," he said.

"With the predicted growth in the mining, agriculture and tourism industries, the future dictates an even greater reliance on our community-funded aero-medical service."

Fergus Builders is a locally owned and operated firm with more than 30 years experience in commercial, industrial and residential projects.

One of its more significant projects was the construction of the new Dudley Denny Library in Mackay's city heart.

cq rescue expansion project fergus builders hangar mackay builder mackay racq cq rescue
