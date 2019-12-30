Menu
Former US president Barack Obama. Picture: AP Photo/Vincent Thian
TV

Racy inclusion on Obama’s best TV list

by Nick Bond
30th Dec 2019 12:30 PM

Former US president Barack Obama has released a list of his favourite movies and TV shows of 2019 - and one inclusion on the list is raising eyebrows.

Obama named well-received movies like the Aretha Franklin doco Amazing Grace, teen comedy Booksmart and Bong Joon-ho's brilliant Parasite among his favourite flicks of the year and included a handful of sterling TV shows that he "considered as powerful as movies":

 

Among them, series 2 of writer-performer Phoebe Waller-Bridge's award-winning comedy Fleabag about the misadventures of a young single woman in London.

Fleabag broke through to a wider audience with its brilliant second season this year, but fans who've watched the first season, released in 2016, will no doubt remember a certain scene from the very first episode.

 

Obama: A Fleabag fan. Picture: AP
Fleabag: A BIG Obama fan.
In the scene, Fleabag's furious boyfriend breaks up with her after he discovers her in bed masturbating … while watching a Barack Obama speech on YouTube. Here's the scene in question (it's a little NSFW):

 

Now, Obama was careful to note that it was Fleabag: Season 2 that had made his list - but the show's very inclusion has many asking if the former president has seen the scene in question:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fleabag's official account is taking the compliment, declaring "we couldn't ask for higher praise than this":

 

Only two other TV shows made Obama's list: Netflix series Unbelievable, a dramatisation of the 2008-2011 Washington and Colorado serial rape cases starring Toni Collette, and HBO superhero series Watchmen.

 

