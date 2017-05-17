Radford ratified as pride returns for shooter

SHOOTING: Almost three years after he made world shooting history, Coffs Harbour benchrest rifleman John Radford has had his three world records ratified by the World Benchrest Shooting Federation.

The larger than life shooter represented Australia at the 2014 IRB World Rimfire Benchrest Championship at Volmerange Les-Mines in France.

Radford won the Individual Grand Aggregate and Team events for Australia while on his way to breaking three records, including one as part of the Australia A team with Robin Cox and Jaegen Peet.

Radford also broke the three target single day event twice at the event and polished off a perfect score of 1500 in the two-day individual aggregate - the first time ever in shooting history.

Coffs Harbour two-time benchrest world champion John Radford looks down his sights.

"I just want something that I can show the grandchildren, something they can have after I pass that they can always remember me by,” he said.

But the 79-year-old said he would not have been a chance to complete any of it without the support of the Grafton SSAA branch.

"If it wasn't for the Grafton shooting club, in particular Chris Gosling and the late Bob Blacklock, I would not have even been on the plane to France,” he said.

"They got behind me when no one else would, running raffles to raise money and drumming up support from all the other SSAA clubs across Australia.”

Radford said costs to get to France totalled close to $10,000 and that was not including the amount of ammunition and firearms needed for training beforehand.

MOMENT IN TIME: Top ten in The Daily Examiner sports star of the year awards for 1993 with John Radford (top left) chosen after a great season of speedboat racing. Daily Examiner Archives

"I probably went through about $5000 of ammunition just at the training range alone,” he said. "I had to train to get those scores, they weren't going to come without it.

"I was praying to the high heavens and I think he answered my prayers on the day. It was a fantastic moment.”

After the final shot of his perfect score, Radford said the stadium errupted in a standing ovation which lasted several minutes as the shooter stood with trears in his eyes.

"I stood there with tears running down my face like a big girl. But I wasn't ashamed, I was a proud Aussie,” he said.