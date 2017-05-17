23°
Sport

Radford ratified as pride returns for shooter

Matthew Elkerton
| 17th May 2017 12:00 PM
Australian champion shooter John Radford. Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate.
Australian champion shooter John Radford. Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate. TREVOR VEALE/ The

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SHOOTING: Almost three years after he made world shooting history, Coffs Harbour benchrest rifleman John Radford has had his three world records ratified by the World Benchrest Shooting Federation.

The larger than life shooter represented Australia at the 2014 IRB World Rimfire Benchrest Championship at Volmerange Les-Mines in France.

Radford won the Individual Grand Aggregate and Team events for Australia while on his way to breaking three records, including one as part of the Australia A team with Robin Cox and Jaegen Peet.

Radford also broke the three target single day event twice at the event and polished off a perfect score of 1500 in the two-day individual aggregate - the first time ever in shooting history.

Coffs Harbour two-time benchrest world champion John Radford looks down his sights.
Coffs Harbour two-time benchrest world champion John Radford looks down his sights.

"I just want something that I can show the grandchildren, something they can have after I pass that they can always remember me by,” he said.

But the 79-year-old said he would not have been a chance to complete any of it without the support of the Grafton SSAA branch.

"If it wasn't for the Grafton shooting club, in particular Chris Gosling and the late Bob Blacklock, I would not have even been on the plane to France,” he said.

"They got behind me when no one else would, running raffles to raise money and drumming up support from all the other SSAA clubs across Australia.”

Radford said costs to get to France totalled close to $10,000 and that was not including the amount of ammunition and firearms needed for training beforehand.

MOMENT IN TIME: Top ten in The Daily Examiner sports star of the year awards for 1993 with John Radford (top left) chosen after a great season of speedboat racing.
MOMENT IN TIME: Top ten in The Daily Examiner sports star of the year awards for 1993 with John Radford (top left) chosen after a great season of speedboat racing. Daily Examiner Archives

"I probably went through about $5000 of ammunition just at the training range alone,” he said. "I had to train to get those scores, they weren't going to come without it.

"I was praying to the high heavens and I think he answered my prayers on the day. It was a fantastic moment.”

After the final shot of his perfect score, Radford said the stadium errupted in a standing ovation which lasted several minutes as the shooter stood with trears in his eyes.

"I stood there with tears running down my face like a big girl. But I wasn't ashamed, I was a proud Aussie,” he said.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  grafton rifle club grafton ssaa idbf idbf world titles john radford shooting world benchrest rimfire championships

WASHED AWAY: No help for $2m flood damage bill

WASHED AWAY: No help for $2m flood damage bill

COUNCIL left high and dry by State and Federal governments to cover costs of major infrastructure damage from recent floods.

Radford ratified as pride returns for shooter

Australian champion shooter John Radford. Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate.

Coffs Harbour shooter has three world records ratified.

Lost plane was seen "in difficulty" before disappearing

Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter.

A witness reported seeing a plane in difficulty.

Automatic privilege and other invisible benefits

HERE'S TO US: One person's idea of privilege may not be another's.

Privileges aren't just served up on silver spoons

Local Partners

Grafton Floral Art blooms for cancer research

More than 60 people atttended annual biggest morning tea

What's got the Clarence Valley talking?

Giving tolerance the thumbs up.

Here's this week's Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

17 great events coming soon to Lismore

Lismore Lantern Parade will be one of many exciting events hosted in Lismore over June and July.

Events play key role in reinvigorating Lismore

Property experts to share market tips at Biggest Morning Tea

YUM: Hannah Carter has hold of some popular cupcakes with(back, from left) Matilda McGrath, Leo Cameron and Mackenzie Harvison from Ford and Dougherty Property ahead of their Biggest Morning Tea.

Tackle the rental market while raising money for cancer research

Douglas returns home for field renaming

Australia's Kane Douglas takes the field in Australia v Wales match in the 2015 Rugby World Cup pool A fixture at Twickenham Stadium, London.

Wallaby takes time off for official ceremony in Yamba

Second chance for Ed Sheeran fans

BRITISH chart-topper adds more shows to meet demand.

Humiliating: Boyfriend’s sex wish exposed

Mark’s face reaches a shade of red never seen before on Seven Year Switch.

James Weir recaps Seven Year Switch series 2 episode 9.

Meet the submarine-riding villain out to sink Aquaman

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s character Black Manta is out to sink Jason Momoa’s Aquaman.

ACTOR suits up as Black Manta in blockbuster filming on Gold Coast.

Studio 10 audience members rushed to hospital

There was an incident during a Studio 10 filming this week.

Ten to re-evaluate safety after audience members taken to hospital.

Terri Irwin's sexy makeover leaves her unrecognisable

Terri Irwin

"OMG! Is that you Terri Irwin?"

Gyton Grantley takes a stand with latest film role

Gyton Grantley in a scene from the movie Don't Tell.

QUEENSLAND-filmed drama examines dark subject of abuse.

Ed Sheeran fans furious as Ticketek fails ... again

Ed Sheeran fans are furious at Ticketek right now

All You Need and More at a Great Price

18 - 20 Havelock St, Lawrence 2460

House 4 2 2 $359,000

With motivated vendors don’t let this one slip through your fingers. This solid low set 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom family home set on 1996m2 and has a lot to offer.

Here&#39;s your opportunity

27 Jubilee Avenue, South Grafton 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $62,500

This vacant allotment adjoins 26 Jubilee Avenue and is a gently undulating 701.9m2 building block. All services available for connection, zoned R1 General...

DEVELOP OR BUILD &amp; RESIDE (STCA).ADJOINS CBD.

76 Through Street, South Grafton 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $152,000

76 Through Street is an under measured opportunity. The site is in excess of 1/2 an acre and is all but level. Access can be gained from Through Street with a...

Here&#39;s your opportunity

26 Jubilee Avenue, South Grafton 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $66,000

Gently sloping 771.5m2 building allotment that would ideally suit a single dwelling or duplex. All services available for connection, zoned R1 General...

Smart, tidy, master built and great shedding

24 Cypress Street, Townsend 2463

House 3 1 2 $375,000

When you are looking to get on the flat and need the quality of a master built brick home, then 24 Cypress Street, Townsend provides this type of home in the...

Spectacular Clarence River Home!

280 Riverbank Road, Lower Southgate 2460

House 4 2 6 $749,000

280 Riverbank Road, Lower Southgate is a spectacular lifestyle property with an expansive waterfront, a fully renovated 4 bedroom river home and a productive...

You’ll Love the Location and the Presentation

13 Morven Street, Maclean 2463

House 2 1 1 $335,000

13 Morven Street is a location that will suit many. It is within 1 block of the CBD, local primary school, the pool, the Clarence River, the bus stop and Maclean...

Country Living Close to Town

1/109 Ellem Lane, The Whiteman 2460

House 4 3 6 AUCTION

Every now and then there is a property that comes along that you know will be high on the buyer list and will be the one property that everyone will want to...

Is This The Home For You?

16 Maud Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 3 AUCTION

This is definitely a home that offers more than meets the eye. On a drive by you wouldn't be aware there is a sparkling in-ground pool or a large separate...

Motivated Vendors - Act Now!

11 Martin Crescent, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 2 $ 370,000

Situated in the established Bailey's Estate this wonderful property provides all the necessary comforts needed to make a home and with realistic vendors it won't...

The hardest place in the state to find a rental property

RENTAL SHORTAGE: Richmond River, Ballina Bar Emigrant Creek Pacific Highway Teven Interchange. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

Not enough supply to meet insatiable demand

Buy a business for less than $400,000

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Property tycoon hits back at critics after coffee comments

Property developer Tim Gurner said buying his first investment were the darkest days of his life.Source:News Corp Australia

Tim Gurner hit back at the response to his controversial comments

Want to live in Xavier Rudd's house?

Musician's house goes on the market

Is this the answer to affordability?

BUYER RELIEF?: Property Council claims to have the answers to housing affordability

Five point plan claims to have the answer to housing affordability

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!