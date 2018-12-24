Radio announcer farewelled to Griffith

ON THE MOVE: Brandon Disson farewell's Clarence Coast FM 104.7 to begin at Triple M Riverina MIA in 2019.

WHEN Brandon Disson was younger he used talk-back radio as white noise to fall asleep to.

But little did he know his future held a career as a radio announcer and would be offered a job at a company with the largest regional commercial radio footprint in Australia.

Last week Mr Disson said farewell to Clarence Coast's FM104.7, after four years as an announcer and will be off to his next adventure at Triple M Riverina MIA in 2019.

Growing up listening to radio, especially in the mornings, when it was suggested to him to go to the radio station for schoolwork experience, he decided to try it out and see where it would go.

He then volunteered at the station for two years, coming in once a week on the Saturday and doing a show with "the boys".

This eventually led to him doing a "bit more behind the scenes" at the station in the afternoons after school.

After he completed the HSC, an announcer left the station and a position became vacant so he decided to throw his "name in a hat"

Before he went off to Schoolies he told them he was interested, then when he came back, was offered a full-time position.

"I just threw my name in a hat... I wasn't expecting it to be given to me," he said.

A stand-out memory he soon won't forget was when he lost a bet to co-host Cam during the State of Origin last year.

Mr Disson, a NSW supporter, and his co-host being a Queenslander, if NSW lost he would have to wear a dress down the main street and through Grafton Shoppingworld, and sadly NSW lost the Origin.

But a bit of payback was in order, when NSW won the origin this year and Cam had to get frosted tips in his hair.

Other memories such as the opportunity to interview artists such as Guy Sebastian and Shannon Noll, he described as a "pretty good" experience as an announcer.

This will be Mr Disson's first big move away from his home town of Grafton and will be heading out to Griffith in the new year.

However, the opportunity is not only a huge move town-wise but it's a huge step forward career-wise for him.

As Southern Cross Austereo, who own Triple M, are one of the biggest networks within Australia, it will open new doors for him.

He said he is looking forward to the move but is nervous at the same time.

"It's one of those scary moments that sort of now making progress, after treading water here for four years, and enjoying every minute of it, now actually making a step forward is crazy," he said.

He wanted to say a big thank you for all the support from the Clarence community over the years.

With events such as the Jacaranda Festival, where he had the opportunity to do commentary for the Grafton Bridge to Bridge.

"A big thank you is all I can really say," he said.