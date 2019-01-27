Radio host sacked after non-PC joke about PM goes viral

Cairns Hit FM host Shad Wicka has been fired from his employer Southern Cross Austereo after posing with an explicit mug alongside his co host Carly Portch and Prime Minister Scott Morrison. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

A radio host has been sacked following a cheeky stunt involving Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the C-bomb.

After a probing interview on Wednesday which involved Hit FM Cairns broadcaster Shad Wicka asking the PM if he ever had "a peek" at others while using the urinals in Parliament House, the host posed alongside Mr Morrison for a photo.

Mr Morrison then shared the snap to his own Instagram story feed, not noticing the message painted on Mr Wicka's explicit mug - a cup with the C-bomb emblazoned on it.

It's now believed Mr Wicka has been sacked from the Southern Cross Austereo radio network, with Cairns general manager Richard King telling the Cairns Post "appropriate action has been taken".

"Southern Cross Austereo sincerely apologises for the actions of Shad Wicker, host of Cairns Hit Network breakfast show, last Thursday," he said.

"This conduct is not acceptable and does not live up to the social and moral code of conduct that we endorse and expect from all our people.

"We have investigated this matter thoroughly and can confirm appropriate action has been taken."

Coincidentally, the prank went to air during Mr Wicka's last week at the Cairn's radio station, and the comedian was set to host a new show on SCA's 2GO and Triple M in Gosford.

The photo shared by the PM quickly went viral before it was taken down.

"Chatting with Shad and Carly at Hit FM Cairns," Mr Morrison wrote on the image, followed by an emoji of a microphone.

On their own, the letters U, N and T painted on the outside of the cup are meaningless, but the painted handle preceding them, in the shape of C, makes the message fairly clear.

After social media users noticed the C-bomb cup and began sharing it widely, the image was suddenly removed from Mr Morrison's feed.

But Mr Wicka took to his own account to keep the gag going, posting the PM's original picture as well as a close up of the offending mug.

During his last show at the Cairns station, the radio host farewelled long-time listeners, marking his last day on air at the Southern Cross Austereo-owned radio station.

"Thank you so much for putting up with me every morning," he told listeners. "It's been real. It's been really fun - exciting times."

Shad declined to comment about his motive or the social media reaction to the picture.