Radio star announces husband’s death

Radio star Robin Bailey has penned an emotional tribute to her second husband Sean Pickwell who died earlier this morning.

His passing comes just five years after Bailey's first husband, Tony Smart, took his own life.

Bailey, who quit as co-host of Triple M Brisbane's The Big Breakfast last week to spend more time with Pickwell who had been battling liver cancer since 2017, announced her partner's death on Facebook.

"What can I say, my big beautiful panda has gone," she wrote. "He died as he lived, his way, at home with us holding him early this morning.

Robin and her husband Sean. Picture: Annette Dew

"In this moment there are no words or feelings that can truly express the love and gratitude I have for my husband Sean Pickwell. He came into our lives and healed us. He loved me so hard and taught me so much and now whatever life throws at us we will be stronger, wiser and more fierce because of him.

"He was my absolute soulmate," Bailey continued. "The true love of my life and whatever I do from now on he will be in my heart and in my corner cheering me on."

In her emotional Facebook post Bailey urged people to donate blood.

Robin and her husband went on a bucket list trip.

"It's life saving for so many people and it's easy and pain free and can do so much for so many," she wrote.

The radio star also encouraged peopled to donate to hospice service Karuna which she said "gave us the support and means to grant his final wishes to die at home surrounded in love with the people he loved".

Bailey had spent every moment with Pickwell since leaving the Triple M breakfast show last week.

"A major chapter in my life closed as I said goodbye to Triple M to come home and spend time with my gorgeous husband Sean," she wrote on Facebook after her final show last Friday.

Robin Bailey during her last show on Triple M Brisbane. Picture: AAP/Steve Pohlner

"To have precious time with my family without a 3am wake up is such a gift but to walk away from my career because of cancer is so f***ing unfair. I never think through decisions I only feel them and this one feels so right.

"I have no idea what our next days or weeks will look like but I know we will be in a bubble of love and that is truly living. No career highlight will ever replace this precious, precious time and I for that I am truly thankful."

Earlier this month Bailey got a tattoo of her husband’s heartbeat on her arm

Pickwell was Bailey's second husband, Her first husband Tony Smart died in 2014 after a battle with depression.

Bailey previously opened up to Stellar about having to break the news to her three sons that their dad, Tony, had taken his own life.

"The day Tony died, I rang our counsellor," Bailey said, "and I asked, 'How do I do it? Tell me what to say. How do I do the hardest thing I've ever done in my life?' It was so tough because it was going to change their lives, that one moment, and if I didn't do it right …

"They were never going to be OK with it. I knew what was to come; I knew how different their lives would be."

Robin Bailey and her first husband, Tony Smart.

It took two years for Bailey to get her life back on track after her first husband's death, a feat that was partly thanks to her new relationship with Pickwell.

"My life is moving on and in the last couple of weeks I have realised that again, for the first time in years, I am feeling normal," she wrote at the time.

"That healing has also been helped by a very special man who came into my life and took my hand."

Pickwell was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, and the very next day he decided to propose to Bailey.

"With that news hanging over our head, I would have understood if she had said no," Pickwell wrote in a letter to family and friends which was provided to The Sunday Mail. "Talk about buying damaged goods - that's certainly how I was feeling about myself. Luckily, that's not what Robin thought.

"I've never met anyone like Robin … She will not lie down and let this cancer win, even if that's how I've felt some days. 'This is true love' she says, and 'love wins every time'."

Pickwell and Bailey tied the knot at Newrybar Hall in Northern New South Wales in November 2018.

"BEST NIGHT OF MY LIFE EVER!" she wrote on Facebook after the wedding. "Sean and I got married in front of all our family and friends. I have never felt such love!

"My boys were amazing and our new family of nine (with two amazing girlfriends Georgia and Rubie) is just the greatest gift EVER."

Robin Bailey and Sean Pickwell marry.

Robin Bailey with her sons at the wedding. Picture: Liam Kidston.

Pickwell recently decided to stop receiving treatment for his cancer, telling The Sunday Mail that being stuck in a hospital "wasn't living".

"What I've been able to do in that acceptance is live even more than I ever have before in my life," he said. "I came home and would literally stop every single day and think 'I'm so grateful'.

"We practically had to fight our way out of hospital, but we did. I don't want to sit there watching daytime TV, drugged up and waiting to die," he told The Sunday Mail.

Bailey wrote on Facebook that her husband will remembered at a memorial for family and friends in the coming weeks.

Robin Bailey and her husband's bucket list trip.

If you or anyone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636