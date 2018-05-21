Menu
Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during the Men's final against Germany's Alexander Zverev at Rome's ATP Tennis Open tournament at the Foro Italico, on May 20, 2018 in Rome. / AFP PHOTO / Filippo MONTEFORTE
Tennis and Racquet Sports

When in Rome, do as Rafa does

21st May 2018 8:08 AM

RAFAEL Nadal has reclaimed his world No.1 status with a typically fighting performance against Alexander Zverev to win his eighth Italian Open title in Rome.

The resilient 16-times grand slam champion battled back to claim a 6-1 1-6 6-3 victory for his fifth win over Zverev to remain unbeaten against the 21-year- old, who won the Rome event last year.

 

Nadal's victory means it is the sixth time he has earned the No.1 spot as he overtakes Roger Federer, who announced in March he would skip the clay season after a shock defeat at the Miami Open.

The Spanish clay court king will now look to win his 11th French Open title at Roland Garros, which begins May 27, to ensure he begins the grass tournament term in a strong position.

 

Rafael Nadal celebrates defeating Alexander Zverev.
Zverev, who was competing in his third consecutive final after wins in Munich and Madrid, stepped forward with acute aggression to break in the first game but Nadal rallied back to gain a 4-1 advantage.

The German world No.3 was limited to just 11 points in the first set but he flipped the script in the second to break Nadalâ€™s serve twice and evened the scores with a spiteful backhand down the line.

 

Next up for Rafa is the French Open.
Zverev looped a high forehand past Nadal on his way to another break as the pressure was poured on to the Spaniard with Zverev leading the decider 3-1 before rain suspended play.

The short interval was a saving grace for Nadal as he moved ahead with two determined breaks before sealing another resounding win in Rome.

