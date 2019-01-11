Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Raheem Sterling has been outspoken has been outspoken against racism this season.
Raheem Sterling has been outspoken has been outspoken against racism this season.
Soccer

Manchester City star's classy letter goes viral

11th Jan 2019 12:04 PM

RAHEEM Sterling has sent an inspiring letter of support to a racially abused young fan.

The 24-year-old England star was contacted by the youngster's nan and he responded wonderfully with a passionate message.

An image of Sterling's letter went viral during Manchester City's 9-0 hammering of Burton in the Carabao Cup on Thursday.

Sterling wrote: "Dear Ethan, I have recently been told from your loving Nanna Sue about the tough time you are having with racial abuse.

"Remember to stand tall and be proud of who you are and don't let them take away your courage.

Raheem Sterling was racially abused at the end of last year during Manchester City's trip to Stamford Bridge.
Raheem Sterling was racially abused at the end of last year during Manchester City's trip to Stamford Bridge.

"You are strong and very brave, and your Nanna is also very proud of you.

"Keep being you kid. Remember speaking up doesn't always make life easy, but easy never changed anything."

Sterling has been outspoken against racism this season after being on the receiving end of alleged abuse against Chelsea earlier this season.

Raheem Sterling sent an inspiring letter to a young fan who had been racially abused
Raheem Sterling sent an inspiring letter to a young fan who had been racially abused

The Blues and Met Police launched a probe after a video appeared to show a fan calling Sterling a "f---ing black c---."

In an Instagram post, Sterling wrote: "I just want to say, I am not normally the person to talk a lot but when I think I need my point heard I will speak up."

Recently, Sterling also shared a touching video showing the football skills of his one-year-old son Thiago's football skills, who appears to have inherited his dad's talented genes.

This story originally appeared in The Sun.

More Stories

Show More
chelsea fc english premier league manchester city raheem sterling
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    LOST DOG: 'Bring Koda home'

    LOST DOG: 'Bring Koda home'

    News ALISHA Campbell won't stop searching until her eight-month-old Australian Shepherd is returned.

    When you gonna slow that Mustang down

    premium_icon When you gonna slow that Mustang down

    News Caught behind the wheel after having his licence suspended

    Clarence Valley's most expensive homes of 2018

    premium_icon Clarence Valley's most expensive homes of 2018

    News Sydney market might be heading down but not so for our region

    230 cannabis plants found by Police

    230 cannabis plants found by Police

    Crime Man changed over alleged cultivation of cannabis plants.

    • 11th Jan 2019 1:30 PM

    Local Partners