Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jack Wighton of the Raiders.
Jack Wighton of the Raiders.
Rugby League

Raiders star in alleged nightclub fight

by Phil Rothfield, Sports Editor-at-Large
3rd Apr 2018 10:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE immediate playing future of Canberra Raiders star Jack Wighton is under a cloud over allegations he was involved in a serious incident with up to three men at an ACT nightclub before the start of the season.

Reports emerged on Tuesday revealing police have studied CCTV footage and interviewed Wighton and are poised to press charges.

Wighton was out with a friend - not a footballer - when the pair allegedly became involved in an argument and then a fight with a group of four men.

An NRL spokesman confirmed the integrity unit had been alerted about the incident.

Raiders CEO Don Furner phoned integrity unit investigator Karen Murphy when the incident was alleged to have occurred.

 

The integrity unit is monitoring the situation and waiting to see if charges will be laid.

The 25-year-old fullback wore the green and gold for the Prime Minister's XIII in 2015 and has played 119 NRL games for the Raiders.

The allegations have angered coach Ricky Stuart, who has mentored Wighton since he became Raiders coach in 2014.

In a statement, the club said: "The Canberra Raiders are aware of an incident involving Jack Wighton and have been cooperating with ACT Policing on their investigation.

"The Raiders have notified the NRL Integrity unit and will be not making any further comment as the incident is an ongoing police investigation."

canberra raiders jack wighton nightclub nrl 2018 rugby league
GOLD PLATED: Clarence BMX stars impress at Nationals

GOLD PLATED: Clarence BMX stars impress at Nationals

Cycling & MTB CLARENCE Valley BMX Club now holds six Australian plates after a strong group of club riders returned from the BMX Australia National Championships in Bunbury.

POSITIONS VACANT: Clarence Valley jobs up for grabs

POSITIONS VACANT: Clarence Valley jobs up for grabs

Employment Check out what jobs are on offer this week

  • 3rd Apr 2018 1:30 PM
Do you want a job on the Pacific Highway upgrade?

Do you want a job on the Pacific Highway upgrade?

News Find out about employment opportunities at NSW RMS jobs roadshows

  • 3rd Apr 2018 12:37 PM
Commonwealth Games: How to get your piece of history

Commonwealth Games: How to get your piece of history

Commonwealth Games Collect the five-part Borobi pin collection with your paper each day

Local Partners