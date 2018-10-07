Winx challenger to lead raiders’ charge

Yucatan enjoys a roll in the sand at Werribee. Picture: Michael Klein

Yucatan enjoys a roll in the sand at Werribee. Picture: Michael Klein

A RECORD 11 internationals could feature at Saturday's glittering Caulfield Guineas meeting, including the leading visiting contender to Winx's Cox Plate throne - Benbatl.

Two weeks after Jungle Cat struck an ominous blow for the raiders with Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes victory, Werribee's sleeping giant is about to awaken.

Racing Victoria's Paul Bloodworth believes history will be made next weekend.

"We're thinking 10 or 11 international runners at this point, which would be a record," Bloodworth said.

"We actually had eight internationals at the Guineas meeting last year and seven in 2014.

"So we're looking at record."

According to Bloodworth, and subject to final decisions from trainers, Benbatl, Cliffs Of Moher and Blair House could head to the Group 1 Caulfield Stakes (2000m)

Three others - Yucatan, Prize Money, Prince Of Arran - will be nominated for the Group 2 Herbert Power Stakes (2400m).

Aidan O'Brien is likely to unleash all three of his sprinters - Fleet Review, Intelligence Cross and Spirit Of Valour - on the Group 2 Schillachi Stakes (1100m).

And Jungle Cat will return to Caulfield in search of successive Group 1 scalps in the Toorak Handicap (1600m).

Benbatl gives stablemate Best Solution something to chase at Werribee. Picture: Michael Klein

With eight more northern hemisphere contenders scheduled to arrive on Saturday, most bound for the Melbourne Cup, Bloodworth said the 2018 vintage is the strongest ever.

"This year we've got 22 horses rated 110 or above and eight that are rated 115 and above," he said.

"Last year, we didn't have any horses rated about 115.

"On their international ratings alone, it's a significantly stronger group of horses than we've had in the past.

"That's probably not surprising prizemoney has gone up by $4 million across the three majors (Caulfield Cup, Cox Plate and Melbourne Cup).

"The European trainers are targeting our races more than what they did in the past so absolutely thrilled with that quality of horse that's come out here."

Jungle Cat (right) winning the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes. Picture: Getty Images

Bloodworth believes Godolphin's Benbatl is ready to live up to his lofty reputation.

"He's a dual Group 1 winner, absolutely trotted up in the Dubai Turf earlier in the year," he said.

"He won a Group 1 in Germany recently and he's rated 123, which makes him the second-highest (ranked) international ever to come and compete in Australia.

"The highest was a horse called Grandera, who ran third to Northerly in the 2002 Cox Plate.

"So Benbatl is clear quality. The Dubai Turf that he won, he beat three Japanese horses that are superstars, so that's where he's got the rating from.

"He was disappointing in the Juddmonte but I think if he brings his A game, he'll race up on the speed and give Winx something to chase and catch."

THE RAIDERS

AIMED AT BOTH CUPS

BEST SOLUTION

Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor (Eng)

Kodiac-Al Andalyya

5YO bay horse

Starts: 21: 8-2-3

Prizemoney: $1,259,302

Biggest win: Group 1 Grosser Preis Von Baden (2000m) at Baden, Baden

Caulfield Cup odds: $26

Melbourne Cup odds: $26

High class Godolphin with an imposing form line, crowned by Group 1 victories over 2400m at his past two starts.

CHESTNUT COAT

Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi (Jap)

Heart's Cry-White Veil

5YO chestnut horse

Starts: 15: 4-5-1

Prizemoney: $1,456,749

Biggest win: All-weather handicap (2200m) at Kyoto

Caulfield Cup odds: $26

Melbourne Cup odds: $26

Rising star on the Japanese staying scene, placed at Group 2 level and fifth in the country's biggest race the Tenno Sho.

Japanese star Chestnut Coat. Picture: Getty Images

YUCATAN

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien (Ire)

Galileo-Six Perfections

5YO bay horse

Starts: 12: 2-3-3

Prizemoney: $271,576

Biggest win: Group 3 International (2000m) at The Curragh.

Caulfield Cup odds: $101

Melbourne Cup odds: $51

Lightly-raced Ballydoyle stayer who will attempt to emulate last year's Melbourne Cup winner Rekindling.

SOLE IMPACT

Trainer: Hirofumi Toda (Jap)

Deep Impact-Cream Only

7YO grey horse

Starts: 37: 4-5-12

Prizemoney: $1,824,061

Biggest win: Set weights and penalties race over 2400m at Tokyo

Caulfield Cup odds: $51

Melbourne Cup odds: $51

Veteran of the Japanese circuit and yet to post a Stakes win.

RED VERDON

Trainer: Ed Dunlop (Eng)

Lemon Drop Kid-Porto Marmay

6YO chestnut horse

Starts: 24: 5-9-1

Prizemoney: $689,797

Biggest win: Listed Wild Flower (2400m) at Kempton Park

Caulfield Cup odds: $51

Melbourne Cup odds: $26

Talented stayer developing into something of a bridesmaid with five seconds from his past nine starts. Might have to go toGeelong Cup to boost his rating.

PRIZE MONEY

Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor (Eng)

Authorized-Dresden Doll

6YO bay gelding

Starts: 17: 4-4-1

Prizemoney: $995,672

Biggest win: Group 2 City of Gold over 2414m in Meydan

Caulfield Cup odds: $101

Melbourne Cup odds: $101

Has mixed with some of the best stayers in the world but will likely have to target country cups to improve his rating.

Prize Money will need to improve his rating. Picture: Michael Klein

PRINCE OF ARRAN

Trainer: Charlie Fellowes (Eng)

Shirocco-Storming Sioux

6YO bay gelding

Starts: 26: 4-6-2

Prizemoney: $362,247

Biggest win: Handicap over 3200m at Meydan

Caulfield Cup odds: $51

Melbourne Cup: $26

Well-travelled galloper who chased home Withhold last start in the Northumberland Plate last start.

EMOTIONLESS

Trainer: Charlie Appleby (Eng)

Shamardal-Unbridled Elaine

6YO by gelding

Starts: 10: 3-2-1

Prizemoney: $260,339

Biggest win: Listed Steventon Stks (2000m) at Newbury.

Caulfield Cup odds: $17

Melbourne Cup odds: $51

Sparingly raced and talented stayer who also has an option to head to the Cox Plate.

DURETTO

Trainer: Andrew Balding (Eng)

Manduro-Landinium

7YO chestnut gelding

Starts: 21: 6-4-3

Prizemoney: $363,152

Biggest win: Group 3 St Simon Stakes (2318m) at Newbury.

Caulfield Cup odds: $26

Melbourne Cup odds: $26

Tough and talented stayer bought by Australian interests with an aim to the Cups.

AIMED AT THE MELBOURNE CUP

WITHHOLD

Trainer: Roger Charlton (Eng)

Champs Elysees-Coming Back

6YO bay gelding

Starts: 11: 4-4-1

Prizemoney: $454,090

Biggest win: Cesarewitch Stakes at Newmarket (3600m)

Melbourne Cup odds: $17

Another sparingly raced, talented galloper. Perfect Melbourne Cup profile with the ability to hand large fields and sprint quickly.

CLIFFS OF MOHER

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien (Ire)

Galileo-Wave

5YO bay horse

Starts: 15: 3-2-2

Prizemoney: $1,366,115

Biggest win: Group 2 Mooresbridge Stakes (2012m) at the Curragh

Melbourne Cup odds: $26

Second in the Epsom Derby last year, beating home Cracksman and Rekindling.

Cliffs Of Moher was second in last year’s Epsom Derby. Picture: Michael Klein

HAMADA

Trainer: Charlie Appleby (Eng)

Cape Cross-Sahraah

5YO bay gelding

Starts: 7: 5-1-1

Prizemoney: $192,182

Biggest win: Group 3 Geoffrey Freer Stakes (2786m) at Newbury

Melbourne Cup odds: $17

Classy Godolphin stayer who has strung together five wins in a row. Bolted in at Newbury in a proven Cup form race.

CROSS COUNTER

Trainer: Charlie Appleby (Eng)

Teofilo-Waitress

4YO bay gelding

Starts: 7: 4-2-0

Prizemoney: $287,285

Biggest win: Group 3 Gordon Stakes (2400m) at Goodwood.

Melbourne Cup odds: $13

Exciting stayer with brilliant turn of foot. Has impressive form line around Kew Gardens and bolted in at Goodwood.

LATROBE

Trainer: Joseph O'Brien (Ire)

Camelot-Question Times

4YO brown horse

Starts: 7: 2-4-0

Prizemoney: $1,502,768

Biggest win: Group 1 Irish Derby (2414m) at the Curragh.

Melbourne Cup odds: $17

Attempting to emulate Rekindling as a high-class northern hemisphere 3yo. Certainly has the quality to be a major player

Latrobe winning the Irish Derby. Picture: Getty Images

IDAHO

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien (Ire)

Galileo-Hveger

6YO bay horse

Starts: 22: 4-2-4

Prizemoney: $2,120,989

Biggest win: Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes (2414m) at Ascot.

Melbourne Cup odds: $51

Another powerful Ballydoyle contender. Ran fifth in the Japan Cup last year. Key player.

MAGIC CIRCLE

Trainer: Ian Williams (Eng)

Makfi-Minkova

7YO bay gelding

Starts: 21: 8-1-1

Prizemoney: $409,751

Biggest win: Chester Cup (3749) at Chester.

Melbourne Cup odds: $13

All of his wins have come from 2400m and upwards. Bolted in with the Chester Cup to crown his best season so far. Seriouscontender

ROSTROPOVICH

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien (Ire)

Frankel-Tyranny

4YO bay horse

Starts: 12: 4-2-2

Prizemoney: $932,436

Biggest win: Group 3 Club Stakes (2414m) at the Curragh

Melbourne Cup odds: $51

Irish Derby runner-up to Latrobe, assured of a Melbourne Cup start and on the Rekindling trail.

MARMELO

Trainer: Hughie Morrison (Eng)

Duke Of Marmalade-Capriolla

6YO Bay horse

Starts: 15: 5-5-1

Prizemoney: $697,298

Biggest win: Group 2 Kergorlay (3000m) at Deauville

Melbourne Cup odds: $26

The spruik horse of last spring after France success and fast-finishing Caulfield Cup sixth. Failed to reproduce that form in the Cup and this year will not have a lead-up run.

MUNTAHAA

Trainer: John Gosden (Eng)

Dansili-Qertaas

6YO grey gelding

Starts: 15: 4-1-4

Prizemoney: $815,641

Biggest win: Ebor Hcp (2800m) at York.

Melbourne Cup odds: $26

Dominant Ebor win stamps him as a legitimate Cup chance. The race is typically a good guide to Flemington. Heartbreak Citywon the Ebor in 2016 before a narrow second in the Cup.

Muntahaa salutes in the Ebor. Picture: Getty Images

THE PENTAGON

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien (Ire)

Galileo-Vadawina

4YO bay horse

Starts: 10: 2-0-3

Prizemoney: $177,485

Biggest win: Group 3 Tyros Stakes (1408m) at Leopardstown

Melbourne Cup odds: $101

A Group 1 placegetter. Would need to lift on disappointing Irish St Leger victory.

NAKEETA

Iain Jardine (Scot)

Sixties Icon-Easy Red

8YO bay gelding

Starts: 34: 5-8-3

Prizemoney: $748,409

Melbourne Cup odds: $51

Slashing fifth in the Melbourne Cup last year and certain to be a contender again this season.

AIMED AT COX PLATE

BENBATL

Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor (Eng)

Dubawi-Nahrain

5YO Bay horse

Starts: 13: 6-2-1

Prizemoney: $5,436,401

Biggest win: Group 1 Dubai Turf (1800m)

Cox Plate odds: $26

Finished northern hemisphere season with second Group 1 success. Highly regarded European with good form at elite level.

BLAIR HOUSE

Trainer: Charlie Appleby (Eng)

Pivotal-Patroness

6YO chestnut gelding

Starts: 15: 4-6-0

Prizemoney: $550,213

Biggest win: Group 1 Jebel Hatta (1800m) at Meydan.

Cox Plate odds: $26

Respectable run when fourth on Australian debut in the Underwood. Certain to improve off that.

AIMED AT OTHER RACES

FOLKSWOOD

Trainer: Charlie Appleby (Eng)

Exceed And Excel-Magic Nymph

Starts: 18: 5-4-4

Prizemoney: $948,762

Biggest win: Group 3 Millennium Handicap (2000m) at Meydan

Jarred up on disappointing Australian return in the Naturalism. Much better than that. Third to Winx in last year's Cox Plate.

Folkswood winning the Cranbourne Cup last year. Picture: AAP

SPIRIT OF VALOR

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien (Ire)

War Front-Stone Hope

5YO bay horse

Starts: 16: 2-3-2

Prizemoney: $234,492

Biggest win: Group 2 Minstrel Stakes (1400m) at the Curragh

Manikato Stakes odds: $101

Ran second to Merchant Navy at the Curragh before finishing eighth to the Australian at Royal Ascot.

COMICAS

Trainer: Charlie Appleby (Eng)

Distorted Humour-Abby's Angel

6YO chestnut gelding

Starts: 16: 4-5-2

Prizemoney: $1,016,489

Biggest win: Group 3 Borealis over 1200m at Meydan.

Three of his four wins have come at Meydan. Well travelled customer with decent strike rate.

JUNGLE CAT

Trainer: Charlie Appleby (Eng)

Iffraaj-Mike's Wildcat

7YO bay horse

Starts: 31: 8-9-3

Prizemoney: $2,276, 704

Biggest win: Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint (1200m) at Meydan

Target race: Toorak Handicap.

Kicked off his Australian campaign in style by landing the Group 1 Sir Rupert Clarke. In great form.

INTELLIGENCE CROSS

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien (Ire)

War Front-Good Vibes

5YO bay horse

Starts: 20: 3-3-2

Prizemoney: $236,380

Biggest win: Round Tower Hcp (1200m) at the Curragh

Manikato Stakes odds: $101

Yet to shine at the highest level.

FLEET REVIEW

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien (Ire)

War Front-A Star Is Born

4YO bay horse

Starts: 12: 3-2-3

Prizemoney: $344,710

Biggest win: Listed Creekside Hcp (1200m) at the Curragh

Manikato Stakes odds: $26

Chased home US Navy Flag when third at Group 1 level in the July Cup.