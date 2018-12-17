Menu
A stash of drugs allegedly found under a bed in a property, one of 15 raided across Warwick and Stanthorpe for Operation Barracuda. QPS
Crime

WATCH: Raids lead to drug, child exploitation charges

17th Dec 2018 4:40 PM | Updated: 5:10 PM
POLICE have charged 15 people with more than 55 offences after four days of drug raids in Warwick and Stanthorpe.

Officers engaged in Operation Barracuda swooped on 15 addresses from Friday to this morning, targeting the supply of dangerous drugs in the area.

The raids closed out the operation, bringing the total number of people charged to 17.

Charges include nine counts of supply dangerous drugs, four counts of producing dangerous drugs, 14 counts of possession of dangerous drugs, and 15 counts of possession of utensils.

Two counts of indecent dealing with a child, and one count of possession of child exploitation material were also laid during the operation.

One person was charged with robbery with violence, relating to the alleged attempted stealing of a vehicle on Warwick on Saturday, and two counts of evade police.

All offenders are due to appear in the Stanthorpe and Warwick Magistrates court in January.

