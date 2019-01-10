Raids seize fireworks, drugs, cars across Lockyer Valley

FIREWORKS, drugs, cars and cash have been seized in raids across the Lockyer and Brisbane Valley areas.

Under Operation Quebec Brazen, investigators from Forest Hill Major and Organised crime Squad (Rural) finalised the protracted investigation with several search warrants yesterday.

The operation focused on trafficking methylamphetamine across several police districts from Toowoomba west to Roma, north to Kingaroy and around the Lockyer Valley region.

Eight people were arrested on a combined 46 charges as a result of the raids police will allege uncovered about 90g of ice, a small amount of cannabis, fireworks, ammunition, and $7080 in cash.

Four cars police allege were the proceeds of crime committed, were also seized.

A Vernor man, 32, was charged with 25 offences including trafficking, 15 counts of supply dangerous drug, possessing property obtained from trafficking, possess dangerous drugs, possess controlled drugs, and possess utensils.

He was due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

Seven other people including two Adare men, aged 50 and 22, a Fernvale man, 26, and Mount Hallen man, 33, were also charged with drug offences.

A Wanora woman, 35, a Lowood woman, 35, and Lowood man, 41, were also charged with offences.

Officers from MOCS (Rural) Forest Hill, and detectives from the Toowoomba, Roma, Kingaroy and Gatton Criminal Investigation Branches were joined by the Firearms and Cannabis Team, Dog Squad, and Lowood, Gatton, Esk and Toogoolawah stations.

"This is a significant result for police committed to keeping this area safe for all residents. We encourage anyone with information about suspicious activity to contact us," Detective Sergeant Troy Whittle of Forest Hill MOCS (Rural) said.