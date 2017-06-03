22°
Rail enthusiasts say mountain railway still on track

Tim Howard
| 3rd Jun 2017 10:00 AM
Glenreagh Mountain Railway rail steam train Betty. Her boiler has a clean bill of health.
Glenreagh Mountain Railway rail steam train Betty. Her boiler has a clean bill of health. Trevor Veale

LOSING some land it leases from the Australian Rail Track Corporation should not derail a group of local train enthusiasts getting their railway back on track.

The secretary of the Glenreagh Mountain Railway, Bill Harrison, said ARTC has notified the organisation it would not renew GMR's lease on part of their land from July 31.

But the section of land it wants returned to its operation is not vital.

He said GMR would like to negotiate the recovery of some historical artefacts on the land, a strip about 1km long and 100m wide near Genreagh Station.

"There is a water tank, a turntable and the station on the land,” he said. "They seem to be amenable to use taking the items to our depot at West Glenreagh.”

Mr Harrison said GMR, which has not been able to run its locomotive on the tracks it manages between Glenreagh and Lowanna since 2008, is confident it is getting closer resuming operations.

"We spent four years putting together our proposals under the new laws governing railway operations,” he said.

"The new laws are just as onerous on an operation like our as a major operation on the main lines.”

He said another piece of good news was the group's steam locomotive's boiler had just been given a clean bill of health.

He said the chance to renovate some new rolling stock had attracted more volunteers to the organisations, which had boosted its viability.

Mr Harrison said the club was working toward its major date on the calendar, the Glenreagh Timber Festival on the last Saturday in July, when it throws its shed open to the public.

"We've got quite a bit to look at with all the stuff we've got in the depot,” he said.

Mr Harrison said all up the GMR has about 35km of track between Glenreagh West and Ulong to maintain as well as a number of bridges in need of renovation.

He said the GMR had been popular with tourists, but the organisation was struggling to attract the level of funding it needed to get all aspects of its operation running.

"We got $15,000 from the Building Community Partnerships project for new committee room at Glenreagh West and $9500 fro Transport Heritage NSW,” he said.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!