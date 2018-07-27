Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Rail spent more than $40,000 a day on consultants last year.
Queensland Rail spent more than $40,000 a day on consultants last year.
Politics

Rail fail cost us $40,000 a day

by Trenton Akers
27th Jul 2018 1:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Rail spent more than $40,000 a day last year paying consultants to provide advice on how best to restore train services.

It has been revealed, through a parliamentary estimates inquiry, that $15.37 million was paid to consultancy giants Deloitte to help Implement recommendations from the Strachan Report.

QR CEO Nick Easy today revealed the figure, saying Deloitte has been brought in to provide "additional expertise and support" to additional QR staff.

"One of the key recommendations from the inquiry was to introduce long term forecasting and to develop a model which enables us to consider the resources of what is required to support service delivery, so they were a key part of the expertise that was brought into the organisation to assist our people to develop an appropriate model for forecasting," he said.

Related Items

queensland government queensland rail train services

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Truck crash, fire closes Pacific Highway

    UPDATE: Truck crash, fire closes Pacific Highway

    Breaking A truck has crashed, closing down the Pacific Highway

    'Once in a lifetime': Migaloo spotted off the North Coast

    'Once in a lifetime': Migaloo spotted off the North Coast

    News Much-loved white whale finally makes an appearance

    UPDATE: Help police find missing Grafton girl

    UPDATE: Help police find missing Grafton girl

    News Coffs/Clarence Police District made a public appeal for help

    GALLERY: Dramatic aftermath from Pacific Hwy truck crash

    premium_icon GALLERY: Dramatic aftermath from Pacific Hwy truck crash

    News EXCLUSIVE: Images of aftermath reveal dramatic crash

    Local Partners