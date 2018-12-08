Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COAL STOCK
COAL STOCK
News

Aurizon gets millions more

by Emmaline Stigwood
8th Dec 2018 6:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AURIZON shares have risen as the regulator offered it a better deal on how much it can make from its monopoly coal network in Queensland.

The Queensland Competition Authority has released its long awaited final decision - a massive 460 page document - that allows Aurizon to earn $4.12bn over four years.

That is about $230m more than previously granted but still $769 million short of what the rail operator had asked for originally.

It follows a two year battle between Aurizon and the QCA including Supreme Court action which Aurizon lost in October.

Aurizon has 60 days to respond and on Friday declined to say if it would comply.

"We will review the Final Decision in detail and make a determination regarding any potential impact on operating practices," a spokesman said.

Shares closed up 1.38 per cent at $4.42 and industry analysts commented that it was a more positive decision than expected, however they also said a judicial review by Aurizon was now likely.

More Stories

aurizon mining rail

Top Stories

    Abuse survivor's plea: 'Listen to the children'

    premium_icon Abuse survivor's plea: 'Listen to the children'

    News 'He didn't always walk in the door and start bashing us, there was an opportunity to have some sort of normality - until there wasn't'

    VOTE: People's Choice poll for Clarence Valley's Power 30

    VOTE: People's Choice poll for Clarence Valley's Power 30

    News Who should be No.1 in Clarence Valley's Power 30 for 2018?

    John Edwards faces 2019 trial over alleged murder of teacher

    premium_icon John Edwards faces 2019 trial over alleged murder of teacher

    News Grafton man has pleaded not guilty to murdering estranged wife

    Venomous snake bites toddler in his backyard

    Venomous snake bites toddler in his backyard

    Pets & Animals Two-year-old received multiple snake bites on body

    Local Partners