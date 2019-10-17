Rail plan runs out of track

Krystel Rivers-Lloyd, David Murray and Megan Casey of GRASPS at the historic Glenreagh railway yard.

Krystel Rivers-Lloyd, David Murray and Megan Casey of GRASPS at the historic Glenreagh railway yard. Tim Jarrett

IT COULD be the end of the line for the Glenreagh Rail Precinct as council booked a ticket in the opposite direction.

The restoration of the Glenreagh Rail precinct by the Glenreagh Rail and Station Preservation Society looks unlikely as Clarence Valley Council endorsed the recommendations of a risk assessor at yesterday's Corporate, Governance and Works Committee.

The consultants report concluded council faced "significant risk" if they entered into a lease arrangement with a community organisation and any adverse outcomes could have "significant adverse financial impact on the Council."

"The GHD report on the site provides compelling argument that Council can rely on as a factor for not entering into leasing arrangements with ARTC and GRASPS.

"To proceed against this professional opinion and let a community group attempt restoration has significant potential for disastrous outcomes for Council from both a liability and a reputation perspective."

Despite the report, David Murray of GRASPS remained positive and said in his deposition to council that GRASPS were "disappointed" they "were not contacted by the consultant at all".

"They have not looked at the strategy we will put in place to mitigate risks to council," he said.

"We stated in our business plan our first objective was to make sure insurance was in place to cover foreseeable risks."

In the report the consultant stated there was "no realistic option" to restore the building where it stood and it would have to be moved from its current site adjacent to the rail line.

But Mr Murray disputed this and said they had already secured funds to implement the first stage of their business plan which would stabilise the building and erect fencing around it.

"We have set up the framework of a rail safety corridor plan to be undertaken once we were able to gain a lease," he said.

"A knocked down building loses the heritage value of 104-year-old structures. The integrity of the whole yard as a heritage area is compromised."

GRASPS have been attempting to enter into a lease agreement with Australian Rail Track Corporation in order to preserve the 103-year-old railway station and remaining historic rail artefacts at the site.

However, ARTC have been reluctant to enter into an agreement with the group and have stated they would prefer to lease the site to Clarence Valley Council who could then work with GRASPS.

A final decision on the lease will be made at next week's full council meeting.