Railway history gets new lease of life from bridge

Grafton’s brand new bridge has added another piece to our town’s history, but an integral piece of our past has also received a new lease on life from it.

The historic railway turntable, built in the early 1900s was restored as part of a special project delivered by Transport for NSW as part of the bridge project.

A new sign on the shared user path built between the two bridges shows passers-by information about the historic piece of equipment, its previous use and significance to Grafton’s rail history.

The Grafton bridge project has added to the Jacaranda city’s history with a new sign installed to provide information about the restored rail turntable at the bridge’s southern end.

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis said cleaning up the historic turntable, built in the early 1900s, was a special project delivered by the Transport for NSW team that built the new crossing over the Clarence River.

“This $240 million 525m bridge, delivered by the Nationals in NSW Government, opened to traffic in December 2019 and is already delivering safer, more efficient journeys for locals, heavy vehicles, emergency services and holiday-makers,” he said.

“As part of the project, we also built a shared user path, linking the old and new bridges on either side of the river.

“The turntable is clearly visible from the path in South Grafton, and the new sign allows passers-by to read about the turntable, its previous use and its significance to Grafton’s rail history.”

The South Grafton railway turntable has been restored, with signage to tell people of its history.

Australian Rail Track Corporation general manager, asset management interstate network, Brian Green said ARTC is proud to support this initiative, alongside the NSW Government, Clarence Valley Council and Sunshine Sugar, which will maintain the site.

“Grafton has a rich rail history dating back to 1903 when the North Coast railway network first reached the city,” Mr Green said.

“ARTC is keen to recognise the history and the importance of the railway in the development of Grafton. The railway played an integral role in the prosperity of the Grafton region and it is fitting that the location of the turntable is marked in this way.”

More information about the new Grafton bridge project is available here: www.rms.nsw.gov.au/graftonbridge.