Rain affects crowds but Maclean Rodeo a major success

HOLD ON TIGHT: Matt Stanley put in a concerted effort to finish runner-up in the steer wrestling at the Maclean Twilight Rodeo.

HOLD ON TIGHT: Matt Stanley put in a concerted effort to finish runner-up in the steer wrestling at the Maclean Twilight Rodeo. Adam Hourigan

RODEO: While crowds might have been down on the previous year due to threatening storm clouds, Lawrence Rodeo Committee president Bruce Green has heralded the Maclean Twilight Rodeo a success.

It was a night of thrills, spills and complete carnage as most riders struggled to maintain their mounts.

But Green said that just added to the excitement for the crowd watching from the Maclean Showground hill.

"It was a great crowd, but it was definitely back a bit on last year,” he said. "It was just one of those things, the storm came through at about 1pm and it just caused a lot of people to rethink their plans.

"But the crowd that was there was great. They were vocal and supported the riders and had a great time.”

It was an easy night for the judges table with no rider in the novice competition riding out the eight seconds, and only one ride - 91 point ride from Tamworth's Clint Glass - lasting the time in the Open bull ride.

"You couldn't have asked for a better ride from Clint at the end, the bulls were just too good for the competition,” Green said.

"It's a double-edged sword, because the action is great but it is turning a few riders away from the sport.

"We need to strike a real balance between rideable and decent bulls.”

While he didn't have a final total just yet, Green was hopeful the event could raise about $10,000 to $15,000 for local community groups.

But he said it could have been more if the committee was allowed to put a local club on the bar.

"They just expect too much from these poor clubs,” he said. "Everyone needs an RSA licence to even get behind the bar.

"We couldn't get any of the clubs to run the bar due to the government legislation and the red tape they have to get through. It is killing country community clubs.”

Green said plans were already in place for next year's rodeo as the committee aims to make it bigger and better.

RODEO WINNERS

Rope and Tie: Cal Baker

Ladies Barrel Race: Cheyenne Whitwell, R/UP - Wendy Caban

Ladies Breakaway Roping: Cheyenne Whitwell, R/UP - Wendy Caban

Team Roping Header: Troy Caban, R/UP: Ben Smith,

Team Roping Healer: Luke Taylor, R/UP: Steven Mapp

U8-11 Steer Ride - No winner

Junior Breakaway Roping: Sophie Edmonds

U11 Junior Barrel: Sophie Edmonds, R/UP - Travis Kennedy

U11-14 Junior Steer Ride: Darcy Webber (69), R/UP - Dylan Stubbs (60)

U11-14 Junior Barrel Race: Courtney Webeck, R/UP - Montanna Long

U14-18 Juvenile Barrel Race: Kelsey Kennedy, R/UP - Matt Canham

U14-18 Juvenile Steer Ride: Christopher Wilson (79 pts), R/UP - Matt Hollis (75)

Steer Undecorating: Nicole Lyon, R/UP - Nicole Cavanagh

Steer Wrestling: Wes Cox, R/UP - Matt Stanley

Bareback: Travis Heeb (78), R/UP Dee Heinemann (74)

Saddle Bronc: Mark Edwards (71), R/UP - Bernie McMaugh (67)

Junior Bull Ride: Chris Wilson (83)

Novice Bullride - No winner

Open Bull Ride: Clint Glass (91)