Rain brings cancellations throughout the Clarence

Caitlan Charles | 10th Jun 2017 9:32 AM
Trent Price is competing in the mini-X motorbike races at Glenugie on Saturday, 16th July, 2016.
Trent Price is competing in the mini-X motorbike races at Glenugie on Saturday, 16th July, 2016. Debrah Novak

YOU might have wet toes at the moment with the amount of rain that has fallen in the Clarence Valley over night.

In the 24 hours to 9am, Yamba has seen 133mm of water and Grafton has been hit with 47mm.

Here is a list of what is cancelled today:

  • Mini X Cup - Postponed until August
  • Lower Clarence Magpies v Byron Bay - cancelled
  • Ulmarra 'Chip In' Cup race day - abandoned

What's still on:

  • Masters Swimming carnival at the Yamba Community Pool
  • Trucking Show at the Clarence River Jockey Club

If you have an event you'd like to add to the list, email newsroom@dailyexaminer.com.au

Grafton Daily Examiner
