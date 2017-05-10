RELAY: Nothing's gonna stop us now

A picture from the last Relay for Life held at Yamba Public School.

THE rescheduled 2017 Lower Clarence Relay For Life is fast approaching and will be held from 12pm to 9.30pm this Saturday, May 13 at the Yamba Public School, Angourie Rd, Yamba.

The much anticipated community event will be held on the Yamba Public School oval and undercover area with teams taking part in a relay-style walk to raise funds to support Cancer Council NSW in its fight to be beat cancer.

The Lower Clarence Relay For Life is currently at an incredible 94% of reaching its goal of $70,000 with 33 teams, 319 participants and $66,070.60 raised so far.

RELATED STORIES:

The funds raised at the relay will help Cancer Council NSW provide support, programs and services for people going through their cancer journey, their family and carers in the Clarence Valley, and to continue vital research to one day beat cancer.

"Even though we have shortened the event for our new date, it will still be an incredible experience and a great day out for the whole family," committee chairperson Lorraine Breust said.

"There will be beautiful ceremonies, a great local entertainment schedule and lots of great food and entertainment for the kids."

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Cancer survivor and guest speaker at the candle ceremony at the Lower Clarence Relay for Life Narelle Robison looks at the candle she lit remembering her family members and friends that she lost to cancer.Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner Adam Hourigan

Relay For Life is a family event and Cancer Council NSW welcomes everyone. People can still register online until 10am on Thursday, May 11, or people can register on the day from 9am on Saturday.

Or, just come along and have a look and enjoy some food, entertainment and goodies that the teams will be selling.

"If you've always wanted to see what Relay For Life is all about, this is a great opportunity to join in the fun," community relations co-ordinator from Cancer Council NSW Northern Rivers Abby Wallace said.

"We also want to encourage as many cancer survivors, those who are living with cancer, and those who have cared for someone to join us for the walk.

"It's free for those people to register for the lap of honour and enjoy an afternoon tea.

"They are our special guests and we want to honour them."

The event is about recognising people living with cancer, our cancer survivors and carers, and raising funds to support cancer programs and services for the Clarence Valley.

Order of events:

Noon: Welcome to Country & Opening Ceremony

12.30pm: Survivors and Carers first lap of honour

5pm: Candlelight HOPE Ceremony

9.30pm: Closing Ceremony

For more information about the 2017 Lower Clarence Relay For Life, please contact Lorraine Breust on 0401 712 722, or email lowerclarence.relayforlife@gmail.com or Abby Wallace on 6639 1308 or email abbyw@nswcc.org.au.