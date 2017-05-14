19°
Rain can't stop Relay for Life

Jarrard Potter
| 14th May 2017 4:20 PM
The 2017 Lower Clarence Relay For Life Committee at Yamba Public School on Saturday, 13th May, 2017.
The 2017 Lower Clarence Relay For Life Committee at Yamba Public School on Saturday, 13th May, 2017.

WHILE the rain still couldn't hold off for this year's shortened Lower Clarence Relay for Life, the event still managed to raise more than $71,000 for the Cancer Council.

Committee chairperson Lorraine Breust said considering it was their second attempt to host the relay, numbers were down slightly but it was still a fun day.

"The weather was against us this year but we still had a great event, with lots of fun and entertainment and good things," she said.

"The people of the Lower Clarence have been very generous again, which is great to see. There was another conflicting even on Mother's Day which also raises funds for cancer, so we shortened our event to support another fundraiser, but it all worked out well and we're ecstatic with what we've achieved."

 

Ms Breust said the fundraising efforts were led by 14-year-old Joel Ashby, who raised more than $18,000 on his own after penning an emotional letter detailing the heartfelt reason he decided to shave his head at the event for his father John who recently finished an immunotherapy trial which has successfully shrunk a tumour in his throat.

"It's very encouraging to see someone so young do such incredible work," Ms Breust said.

"We actually had a lot of young people take part, and that really made it a great family affair which was really exciting."

Lower Clarence Relay for Life Committee secretary Gayle Doe said in the past four years, the Lower Clarence has raised more than $150,000 for cancer research.

"Even though this was a shorter event than normal with the weather, we're really pleased with the outcome," she said.

"Now that it's over, we've got a bit of a break before we start to organise our next relay in 2019."

Ms Doe said the committee is searching for new members, and anyone interested should contact Cancer Council community relations coordinator Abby Wallace on 6639 1308.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  cancer council nsw cancer research lower clarence relay for life relay for life 2017

