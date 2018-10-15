Menu
The undulations are potholes on the approaches to the Romiaka Bridge due to heavy weekend rain.
Weather

Rain causes road havoc in Clarence

Adam Hourigan
by
15th Oct 2018 7:07 AM

THE RAIN fell steadily over the Clarence and surrounding districts over the weekend, and there was enough to keep the pre-weekend river warnings current for the next few days.

And the poor weather conditions played havoc with some of the new roadwork in the Clarence Valley.

on the leadin to Yamba, at the new bridgework, motorists reported deep potholes and undulations in the newly laid surface forcing the road to be made one-lane to guide traffic through a safe route.

Emergency repairs were carried out to the surface to allow the use of the road with further inspections expected.

In the Clarence Valley, the Wooli area had the highest falls with Pillar Valley recording 78mm of falls, Minnie Water 74mm and Wooli 45mm of falls since 9am Saturday.

Yamba also recorded 54mm of rain in the same period.

A minor flood warning is still current for the Orara River, with minor flooding due to heavy falls from yesterday and today predicted to cause minor flooding.

The Bureau of Meterogoloy has also issued a hazardous surf warning for both today and tomorrow.

Rain is predicted to carry through until at least next Thursday, with high wins and hazardous surf conditions predicted for both the Grafton and Yamba areas, with heavier falls predicted on the coast.

RAINFALL in last 24 hours (mm):

Newton Boyd: 0.4

Lowanna (Lowanna Road): 29

Glenreagh: 15

Nymboida: 2.5

Baryulgil: 18

Pillar Valley: 53

Coaldale: 26

Lilydale: 22

Yamba: 29

Minnie Water Pump Station: 35

Wooli Sportsground: 24

Wooli (Browns Knob): 20

