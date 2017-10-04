Rain greens the grass, but not enough for cane

The good word is out on whether recent rains have helped cane farmers.

Ryan Fowler Photography

MANY Lower Clarence cane farmers remain reluctant to begin planting, despite some signs of rainfall this week.

Canegrowers manager Pat Battersby said there had barely been any rain to speak of for the past three months and the few showers in recent days were "insignificant”.

"It might green up the grass, but it won't get down to the roots where it counts,” he said.

Mr Battersby estimated about 50-60% of the crop had been sown, but knew many growers were holding off, waiting for good rainfall.

"A lot of growers are putting off planting because the moisture in the soil is not sufficient for planting,” he said.

"We need probably need 50mm to 100mm over four days to soak in, but that could vary from area to area.”

Mr Battersby said planting delays would be unlikely to affect next year's sugar harvest.

"What needs to be planted will be planted,” he said. "It just might take a little bit longer than we'd like.”

He said the past three months had been abnormally dry in the Clarence Valley.

"We expect to get a little bit through those three months,” he said. "It's ideal to plant from September through to October.

"Most of those yet to plant will wait until the weather gets warmer. Surely we'll get some afternoon storms then.”

Despite the dry start to spring, Mr Battersby dismissed climate change as a cause.

"If you look back over the records we always have these cycles between wet and dry,” he said.

"You can be sure the wet weather will come through again, you just hope it will be sooner rathr than later.”