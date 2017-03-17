RAIN HAIL OR SHINE: Relay will be on this weekend

Members of the Lower Relay for Life Committee come together at the final team meeting before the Relay this weekend.

THIS weekend on the Lower Clarence, it's time to Relay

The 18-hour Lower Clarence Relay for Life community event will be held on the Yamba Public School oval and undercover area with teams taking part in a relay-style walk to raise funds to support Cancer Council NSW in its fight to be beat cancer.

The Lower Clarence Relay For Life is currently at 58% of reaching its goal of $70,000 with 32 teams, 314 participants and $41,087.95 raised so far. The funds raised at the Relay will help Cancer Council NSW provide support, programs and services for people going through their cancer journey, their family and carers in the Clarence Valley, and to continue vital research to one day beat cancer.

Even though rain is forecast, the event will be going ahead rain, hail or shine.

"We have a backup plan in place and we can move the event undercover at the Yamba Public School if it's too wet,” said committee chairperson Lorraine Breust.

"The whole committee have been hard at work to ensure it will be a great event, including fabulous ceremonies and entertainment schedule and lots of great food and entertainment for the kids.”

Relay For Life is a family event and Cancer Council NSW welcomes everyone. People can register on the day from 10am on Saturday for $20, including a Relay and free breakfast on Sunday.

The Relay For Life will start with a short opening ceremony at 3pm, reading of the Relay For Life Oath, cutting the official starting ribbon and the opening lap dedicated to cancer survivors, carers and patients in the local community.

The Candlelight Ceremony (or Hope Ceremony) is a beautiful and powerful time for participants to remember those lost to cancer, to support those still fighting the disease and to honour those who have fought in the past. Candle bags and tea light candles will be placed on the track and lit before the ceremony as a tribute. Three incredible local speakers will be sharing their story of overcoming cancer at this moving ceremony.

The Closing Ceremony will begin at 8.30am on Sunday March 19. It is a time for reflection, awards, prize giving and of course to thank the wonderful volunteers, sponsors and the local community for coming together to support one another. The amount raised for the Relay will be announced and the community will take the track for the final lap.

The event is about recognising our cancer survivors and carers, and raising funds to support cancer programs and services for the Clarence Valley.