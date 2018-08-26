Rain helps give RFS upper hand

Crews from the Rural Fire Service battle a blaze near Eatonsville which closed the Gwydir Highway overnight, using backburning to contain the fire.

Crews from the Rural Fire Service battle a blaze near Eatonsville which closed the Gwydir Highway overnight, using backburning to contain the fire. Frank Redwood

WITH the Clarence Valley receiving its first substantial rainfall in more than a month, volunteers from the Rural Fire Service enjoyed a well-earned break over the weekend.

In contrast to the bushfire situation last week, where a number of fires were burning out of control, RFS crews have now either contained or are patrolling the nine fires that are still burning in the Clarence Valley.

RFS Clarence Valley incident controller Superintendent Simon Davis said the favourable weather conditions helped advance their efforts in bringing the fires under control.

"The weather has brought things forward, while crews were getting the upper hand in containing the fires the rain has definitely helped," Supt Davis said.

"We did have some additional crews from out of the area, down from Sydney arranged to come and help us out but we've put a halt on that yesterday morning in light of the rain."

Over the weekend Grafton Research Station recorded 5.2mm on Saturday and 9.2mm on Sunday, the first time the rain gauged received more than 1mm since July 6. Yamba recorded a whopping 72.2mm on Saturday and 5.4mm on Sunday.

While the rain gave RFS volunteers the chance to catch up on some rest, Supt Davis said work was still being done to make sure blazes did not reignite.

"There was still work to be done in mopping up everything so areas don't reignite, with things like burnt logs and embers," Supt Davis said.

"We're still continuing aerial patrols and the like and we're doing what we can with ground crews looking after dangerous area.

"The weekend certainly was a good reprieve for our volunteers who have been working quite flat-out for the last few weeks, but even towards the end of this week we're expecting the return of winds from the west and things to get fairly warm as well, so we're using this opportunity to get on top of everything now."

Supt Davis said fire permits remain suspended and urged everyone to be safe with fire.