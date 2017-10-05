Rain just enough to start the new crop

Bruce Green with son Jackson get ready to plough one of their fields to plant soy after recent rains opened up the soil.

Bruce Green with son Jackson get ready to plough one of their fields to plant soy after recent rains opened up the soil. Adam Hourigan

JACKSON GREEN drove nine hours from his job out west to come back to his paddock at Lawrence and plough it with his dad Bruce.

"It's been too dry before hand, we've been waiting for rain to work it because it's been too hot and too dry,” Jackson said.

"But with the inch of rain we've had, it's softened up on top, and we'll work it down real quick, get it planted straight away and there should be enough moisture there to bring it up.”

The Lawrence property was one of the lucky ones to receive recent patchy rainfalls over the past week, and Jackson said it was well needed.

"It's just been dry, real dry,” he said.

"We've had oats in here, and now we'll put soya beans and make silage bales for next year's winter.

"Without the rain to make those bales, we would've had to buy feed - the silages bales we'll make through summer to feed them out next winter.

Jackson works the mines in western New South Wales, and said the conditions here were mirrored in the outback.

"It's real dry out there, the wheat is doing it pretty tough,” he said.

"They need some good rain for the wheat to get a good on it. They're just screaming for rain.”

Jackson said he thought many farmers in the area would be keen to get out and the crops planted while they had the opportunity.

"Hopefully we'll get some more rain soon, there's supposed to be some follow up rain for it,” he said.

"And this is a legume so you're putting bulk nitrogen back into the soil which cuts down on fertiliser costs for the oats.”