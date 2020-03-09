Rain leaves fourth-placed sides short in LCCA finals

Yamba bowler Lachlan Dougherty at work during the LCCA cricket first grade match between Yamba and Maclean United at Yamba Oval.

Yamba bowler Lachlan Dougherty at work during the LCCA cricket first grade match between Yamba and Maclean United at Yamba Oval.

LCCA FINALS:After being washed out by yet another weekend of rain, Lower Clarence Cricket Association has had to leave finals progression to ladder positioning.

In four grades, only one game of eight around the region went ahead, the third grade elimination semi-final between Yamba and Harwood at Brushgrove Oval (as pictured below).

Yamba will return to Brushgrove Oval this weekend to take on Lawrence in the preliminary final.

In the fourth grade competition, Maclean United dropped out of the race and Woodford Island Warriors Blue will go on to face Wanderers for a shot at Woodford Island Warriors White in the final.

Iluka's season ended early in the second grade competition when Harwood booked a date with Woodford Island Warriors Blue for a chance to play Maclean United in the big dance.

Maclean United went through to another first grade grand final, leaving Harwood and Iluka to fight it out for a chance to take them on.

Harwood and Iluka have been inseparable this season, but Harwood made a late break to seal second spot, and will be confident heading into the preliminary final at Barry Watts Oval on Saturday.

It was a disappointing end for Yamba, who were to go into their semi-final with three players suspended for breaking the LCCA code of conduct after frustrations were unleashed over a match cancellation between them and Iluka the week before.

Those suspensions were purely academic after the washout on Saturday but a bitter taste lingers in the Yamba camp as they wonder what could have been.

The side returned to the competition after some time out of the top flight and while they took their time to get up to strength, they mounted a real challenge to some of the better sides in the latter half.

There is no doubt they will look to come back stronger next season, alongside Lawrence, who have had on to forget.