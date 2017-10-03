Rain not a silver bullet

Rural Fire Service assisted Fire and Rescue NSW as Fire and Rescue NSW controlled a bush fire in bushland near East Ballina.

RAIN doesn't mean we're in the clear from the threat of fire and people need to remain vigilant.

Clarence Valley Rural Fire Service district manager Stuart Watts the rain is a much needed respite for fire fighters and the community, but it doesn't mean the Valley is in the clear.

"We're moving towards summer which means warmer temperatures,” he said. "The rain has provided a small decrease in the drought index, but it doesn't mean it isn't dry.”

Superintendent Watts said if dry windy weather followed the recent rainfall, the damp undergrowth could quickly dry out and become a fire hazard.

"If we don't receive follow up rain... we will be back in the same predicament,” he said.

"Complacency does seem to set in quickly, just because we've had 10 to 15mms of rain over the long weekend, it's not a silver bullet.”

Clarence Valley RFS are looking at removing some restrictions on permits due to the rain, but Supt Watts reminded the community that does not mean it's a free for all.

"We've handed out a number of warnings to a land holders and infringement notices we've handed out to people when they have lit fires without a permit or let the fire escape their control,” he said.

The recent rain has given the local fire fighters respite with the fire near Tucabia Supts Watts said.

"The rain assisted in bringing that one under control, there is an uncontained edge that's inaccessible by tanker and if conditions dry out a smouldering log may reignite and cause the fire to one again come out of control, it may happen in a week or a couple of weeks time,” he said.

Supt Watts added that NSW Forestry was patrolling the fires Clouds Creek, Dalmorton and on Baffle Rd.

"We can't take out eye off the ball, we need to be tough and stand up to the job and deal with whatever nature throws at us.”