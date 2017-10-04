Rain not expected to hang around

WHILE the Clarence Valley has enjoyed some recent rain, it appears the forecast doesn't hold much hope of further precipitation for the rest of the week.

A total of 18mm fell in Grafton on Monday and Yamba recorded 12mm, the most rainfall recorded since July 16. The last time Grafton recorded more than 18mm was on June 13.

This week, the Bureau of Meteorology forecast for Grafton is Yamba is for mostly sunny mornings, with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Light winds are predicted to become east to southeasterly during the day then become light during the afternoon.

Next week up to 5mm are predicted in Grafton with an 80% chance of rain on Monday and up to 2mm on Tuesday, while in Yamba up to 4mm is predicted on Monday and up to 2mm on Tuesday.

From Monday a series of low pressure troughs may cause showers and thunderstorms across northern NSW.