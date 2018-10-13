Rain puts brakes on cricket season openers

CRCA curator Tony Blanch runs the heavy roller over McKIttrick Park in preparation for the Northern NSW Pathways Challenge this weekend.

CRICKET: "If you want to end a drought, plan the start of a cricket season.”

Those were the words of North Coast Cricket Council umpire Rob Pye earlier this week and he could not have been more correct, with the region copping about two inches in the past week.

All Lower Clarence cricket has been ruled off the fields after the region copped 30mm of rain in the past two days.

Clarence River Cricket Association also made the decision to call off all turf wicket action yesterday, with a further decision to be made on third grade action early this morning.

CRCA curator Tony Blanch said he had made all attempts to prepare the wickets but the sporadic rain this week and a lack of sunshine had taken away any chance.

"There has just been too much rain for cricket,” Blanch said.

"We tried our best, I have been on the roller all week trying to get the water off them but any good work I did was brought undone with that shower we got yesterday.

"The lack of sunshine has also been a real problem, the turf has not had a chance to dry out. The overnight wind has also been too cold to really dry off the surface water. There is no way we could play on any of the local decks.”

Blanch said it was a shame for the local cricket association but he had almost come to expect it each year.

"Every year we seem to deal with the same thing, it just has to come down at the start of the cricket season,” he said.

"I tell you what, we're doing more for the farmers than the bloody government is doing and we don't even have to have any rain dances.”