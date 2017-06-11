18°
Rain still coming down on long weekend

Adam Hourigan
| 11th Jun 2017 6:55 AM
Adam Hourigan

IF YOU'RE looking to get into the great outdoors today, Mother Nature might have some more rain on the way to keep you inside.

Rain is forecast to continue for the next three days, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting a 100% chance of rain in both Grafton and Yamba.

A severe weather warning is still current for the Northern Rivers with the low pressure trough along the NSW North Coast causing rain areas and showers in the area.

The Bureau is predicting that heavy rain and thunderstorms and flash flooding to affect parts of the Northern Rivers over the weekend.

Indeed it was Yamba that on Friday night copped the brunt of the system, recording 133mm of rain between 6pm Friday and 9am Saturday morning.

Inland at Grafton, it received approximately 40mm of rain at both Bureau sites on Friday night.

The rain continued yesterday, cancelling many sporting events such as the races at the Clarence River Jockey Club and the Lower Clarence Magpies game at Angourie, with both Yamba and Maclean receiving an additional 20-30mm.

Today, rain will continue with the trough expected to weekend by Monday, but still bringing rain for much of the week.

A flood watch is still current for minor flooding on the Orara River, and will be updated at 11am this morning

Grafton Daily Examiner
