Rain, storms forecast for southeast

RELIEF from a dry winter is here, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting isolated storms today and more rainfall coming tomorrow and Thursday.

There is a 50 per cent chance of rain around the Brisbane area this afternoon, with BOM meteorologist Harry Clark saying falls would be 'hit and miss'

"It's really going to favour those inland areas, so the western suburbs and Ipswich are the main areas," Mr Clark said.

"We have a trough of low pressure."

"This afternoon we will see some shower activity develop mainly along the (Great Dividing) Range and then slowly move east, and some of those could turn into storms as well," he said.

Ahead of the rain band would be hazy conditions, with Brisbane forecast for a top temperature of 26C, Ipswich 26C and Surfers Paradise 24C.

’Garden variety’ storms are expected in the southeast today. Picture: AAP/ Ric Frearson

The chance of storms stretched from Caboolture, north of Brisbane, to the Gold Coast and northern New South Wales.

"At this stage, it's looking pretty benign, we don't have the right conditions to have organised severe thunderstorms at the moment," Mr Clark said.

"It's more your garden variety (storm)."

He however said there was a better chance of rainfall tomorrow and Thursday, before drier and sunnier conditions returned on Friday.

"Tomorrow into Thursday some lucky few will get up to 15mm, but it's going to be very hit and miss."

He said the eastern Darling Downs were also expected to see some rainfall, however totals would not be 'drought-busting'.