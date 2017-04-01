Rain washes away any chance for grass sports

WITH major rainfall across the past week putting sports grounds under water and out of commission, most winter sports have had to postpone their return to the fields.

While the upper Clarence reaches copped more than 100mm, sporting venues in the Lower Clarence recorded falls past the 250mm mark on Thursday.

While the Valley might have dried up for the most part during yesterday's fine weather, the deluge coupled with other recent spates of rainfall has forced Clarence Valley Council to close all sporting fields.

"We made a final decision yesterday at 3pm and all of our fields will remain closed for the weekend when they will be reassessed on Monday,” a council officer said.

The council said it was not a problem of drainage systems implemented at the grounds but just a result of the incredible amounts of rainfall in the past fortnight.

"Most of our fields have strong drainage systems. Take Wherrett Park for example, it can drain within an inch of its life,” the officer said.

"It is a case of they have nowhere to drain to. All the systems are just so full with rain water, it spills back up the drain and on to the field again.”

The deluge has brought several sports unstuck with North Coast Football forced to call off all Clarence football and junior football while the AFL opener between Grafton Tigers and Coffs Breakers has also been forced from the field.

While Lower Clarence Magpies scheduled season opener at Yamba League Field has already been ruled out, South Grafton Rebels were still hopeful to play their first home match on Sunday. A final decision will be made on the clash at lunch time today.