RAIN: Where we got the most as Clarence on flood watch

PREDICTED heavier falls along the length of the catchment occurred last night, with most areas having an increase in rain in the past 24 hours.

The areas hit with the most rain again were in the south of the area, with Lowanna getting 150+mm and on the coast Wooli receiving around 120mm.

The full list of rainfall is here:

Lowanna (Lowanna Road) 153 Dorrigo (Coramba Rd) 135 Wooli (Browns Knob) 129 Meldrum 124 Baryulgil 110 Lilydale 106 Nymboida 90 Lawrence (Pringles Way) 90 Glenreagh 89 Glen Elgin 86 Minnie Water Pump Station 78 Grafton Airport AWS 75 South Grafton 67 Grafton Research Station 63 Yamba 63 Drake 58 Newton Boyd 56 Wooli Sportsground 56 Dorrigo (Bielsdown Creek) 54 Sandy Hill 52 Billyrimba 52 Tabulam Muirne 49 Tabulam 39 Urbenville 39 Gowan Brae 38 Wylie Creek (Burrenbar) 15

Meanwhile, river heights on the Clarence are beginning to take a sharp rise as the river is on flood watch for minor to moderate flooding.

At Lilydale, the river height has risen almost 4m in 24 hours to 5.06m at 7am this morning.

The Orara river broke its minor flood level of 5m at Glenreagh at 7pm last night, and continues to rise, almost at the moderate level at 8.36m at 7am this morning and still rising.

The Bluff Bridge on the Orara Way is monitored by an automatic gauge and a live camera feed shows the bridge is now underwater from the flooding.

The link for the camera is here: https://www.clarence.nsw.gov.au/cp_themes/metro/page.asp?p=DOC-YJO-77-62-43

