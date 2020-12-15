RAIN: Where we got the most as Clarence on flood watch
PREDICTED heavier falls along the length of the catchment occurred last night, with most areas having an increase in rain in the past 24 hours.
The areas hit with the most rain again were in the south of the area, with Lowanna getting 150+mm and on the coast Wooli receiving around 120mm.
>>> RELATED: Clarence Valley rainfall and weather information
The full list of rainfall is here:
|Lowanna (Lowanna Road)
|153
|Dorrigo (Coramba Rd)
|135
|Wooli (Browns Knob)
|129
|Meldrum
|124
|Baryulgil
|110
|Lilydale
|106
|Nymboida
|90
|Lawrence (Pringles Way)
|90
|Glenreagh
|89
|Glen Elgin
|86
|Minnie Water Pump Station
|78
|Grafton Airport AWS
|75
|South Grafton
|67
|Grafton Research Station
|63
|Yamba
|63
|Drake
|58
|Newton Boyd
|56
|Wooli Sportsground
|56
|Dorrigo (Bielsdown Creek)
|54
|Sandy Hill
|52
|Billyrimba
|52
|Tabulam Muirne
|49
|Tabulam
|39
|Urbenville
|39
|Gowan Brae
|38
|Wylie Creek (Burrenbar)
|15
Meanwhile, river heights on the Clarence are beginning to take a sharp rise as the river is on flood watch for minor to moderate flooding.
>>> RELATED: Orara Valley rivers swell
At Lilydale, the river height has risen almost 4m in 24 hours to 5.06m at 7am this morning.
The Orara river broke its minor flood level of 5m at Glenreagh at 7pm last night, and continues to rise, almost at the moderate level at 8.36m at 7am this morning and still rising.
>>> RELATED: All eyes look upriver to the catchment
The Bluff Bridge on the Orara Way is monitored by an automatic gauge and a live camera feed shows the bridge is now underwater from the flooding.
The link for the camera is here: https://www.clarence.nsw.gov.au/cp_themes/metro/page.asp?p=DOC-YJO-77-62-43