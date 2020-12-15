Menu
Bluff Bridge on the Orara River
RAIN: Where we got the most as Clarence on flood watch

Adam Hourigan
15th Dec 2020 8:30 AM
PREDICTED heavier falls along the length of the catchment occurred last night, with most areas having an increase in rain in the past 24 hours.

The areas hit with the most rain again were in the south of the area, with Lowanna getting 150+mm and on the coast Wooli receiving around 120mm.

The full list of rainfall is here:

Lowanna (Lowanna Road)153
Dorrigo (Coramba Rd)135
Wooli (Browns Knob)129
Meldrum124
Baryulgil110
Lilydale106
Nymboida90
Lawrence (Pringles Way)90
Glenreagh89
Glen Elgin86
Minnie Water Pump Station78
Grafton Airport AWS75
South Grafton67
Grafton Research Station63
Yamba63
Drake58
Newton Boyd56
Wooli Sportsground56
Dorrigo (Bielsdown Creek)54
Sandy Hill52
Billyrimba52
Tabulam Muirne49
Tabulam39
Urbenville39
Gowan Brae38
Wylie Creek (Burrenbar)15

Meanwhile, river heights on the Clarence are beginning to take a sharp rise as the river is on flood watch for minor to moderate flooding.

At Lilydale, the river height has risen almost 4m in 24 hours to 5.06m at 7am this morning.

The Orara river broke its minor flood level of 5m at Glenreagh at 7pm last night, and continues to rise, almost at the moderate level at 8.36m at 7am this morning and still rising.

The Bluff Bridge on the Orara Way is monitored by an automatic gauge and a live camera feed shows the bridge is now underwater from the flooding.

The link for the camera is here: https://www.clarence.nsw.gov.au/cp_themes/metro/page.asp?p=DOC-YJO-77-62-43

clarence flood clarence rainfall clarence river flood orara river
