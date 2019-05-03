Rainbow Beach legend Tristan helps Ben Ferris save the ocean

INCREDIBLE JOURNEYS: Anti-pollution campaigner Ben Ferris is paddling from Byron Bay to Cairns to draw attention to plastic pollution. Rainbow Beach crash survivor Tristan Sik (right) is on a journey of his own.

BEN Ferris does not walk on water, he runs.

At least that is what it looks like as he pumps the pedals of his foot-powered stand-up paddle board.

Mr Ferris (aka RunFerrisRun) stopped in at Rainbow Beach and met local legend Tristan Sik, who is on an amazing journey of his own, as he continues to astound everyone who knows him with his continuing recovery from a nearly tragic road crash.

He caught up with Mr Ferris at Carlo Point and wished the wave runner all the best as Mr Ferris attempts what he believes is the longest "run on water” ever, from Byron bay to Cairns.

Yesterday he crossed the Tin Can Inlet from Carlo Point and will head for Hervey Bay on Saturday, tides permitting.

His aim is to bring awareness to the threat of plastic pollution and the need to do something about it.

He started his journey running in thongs, now he's running on water through some challenging conditions, running into a hard day on Wednesday between Noosa and Double Island Point.

Tin Can Bay's Ash Conrad, of Keeping it Reel, came to the rescue and helped him resume paddling to Rainbow Beach.

"Awareness is the big issue and you can help by following the journey on Facebook, sharing out to your family, friends and community and asking for support all the way up the Queensland coast,” he said.

He is promoting the installation of Sea Bins, a new invention which collects plastic from water automatically, in Australian marinas.

You can support his Go Fund Me campaign online and follow his progress on:

https://www.facebook.com/runferrisrunn/ to keep up with progress and video updates.

His next major challenge may be the Mary River crocodile, which he is hoping to avoid, along with the more frequently encountered crocs further north.