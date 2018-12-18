Rainfall set to ease over the week

Bluff Bridge, Glenreagh was flooded by heavy rain over the weekend.

Bluff Bridge, Glenreagh was flooded by heavy rain over the weekend. Kylie Burge

WHILE the Clarence Valley experienced significant rainfall and thunderstorm activity over the weekend, the Bureau of Meteorology isn't expecting wet weather to continue and dump the same rainfall totals as it did.

BoM meteorologist Rose Barr said much of the northeast corner of NSW experienced extensive showers and thunderstorms due to a moist tropical airmass that had moved across the state.

"That airmass provided an environment conducive to showers and thunderstorms, particularly storms that had significant amounts of rain,” MsBarr said.

"A lot of the higher rainfall totals were a combination of steady showers and more intense rain-bearing thunderstorms.

"What we're seeing at the moment is some of that moist airmass has moved off the state, so at this stage we're not expecting the same level of rainfall or thunderstorms in the coming week.”

There was lots of rain on Wild Drake Rd at Blaxland Creek. Bec Kratz

In Grafton the BoM is predicting a possible shower today, before a possible storm on Wednesday and further showers on Friday.

Ms Barr said while showers are forecast to continue throughout the week, rainfall totals were not expected to reach the levels of Sunday.

"Showers are expected to hang around the whole state and the Northern Rivers in particular for the rest of the week but they're aren't expected to deliver the same rainfall totals,” MsBarr said.

"There is the possibility of a storm on Wednesday that has the chance of heavier rainfall but it will be more localised and not as widespread as earlier in the week.”

RAINFALL DATA

Grafton: 131mm

South Grafton: 188mm

Pillar Valley: 89mm

Wooli: 135mm

Browns Knob: 154mm

Nymboida: 253mm

Glenreagh: 264mm

Yamba: 24mm

Lawrence: 77mm

Coaldale: 144mm

Lilydale: 116mm