Rainfall totals above average for January

AFTER copping a drenching over the weekend, both Grafton and Yamba have seen above average total rainfall for the month of January.

In stark contrast to the end of last year, where Grafton experienced its driest November and December on record, with no rain recorded, Sunday saw a total of 96mm fall, and Saturday 87.4mm, according to data from the Bureau of Meteorology.

December 17, 2018 was the last time more rain fell in a single day in Grafton, with this month's rain total of 262mm almost reaching the total rainfall of 2019, where just 300.8mm was recorded.

This month's rainfall of 262mm in Grafton has exceeded the average for the month, which stands at 151.3mm.

Yamba recorded 110.6mm on Sunday and 92.2mm on Saturday, which was the most significant daily rainfall recorded since June 2018.

WET WEEK: Rainfall totals across NSW for the past week. Bureau of Meteorology

BOM senior forecaster Gabrielle Woodhouse said a low pressure system over inland NSW was bringing a lot of humid air across the state, which will to create a lot of thunderstorm activity this week.

"Today we're looking at widespread thunderstorms across the southern inland, south east and across the east generally, including up through the northwestern slopes and plains," she said.

She said there was a risk of thunderstorms becoming severe, and today could bring heavy rain, damaging winds, and large hail to parts of the state.

Storms are most likely to affect the southeast but the system is likely to also affect the Northern Rivers and the Northern Tablelands.

"The landscape across NSW is quite vulnerable at the moment due to the fires as well as the ongoing drought conditions, which means where we are seeing any of the those we could see quick run-off and flash flooding risk," Ms Woodhouse said.

"For the firegrounds that also means that we have potential for ash and debris to be flowing into the area and across roads.

"Due to weakened vegetation, trees and tree branches are much more likely to come down with thunderstorms.

"On Tuesday we are looking at a chance of thunderstorms across the northeast and south east but it's not looking to be as big a day as what we are looking at today."

Following the thunderstorms Ms Woodhouse said BOM were expecting heat start to build ahead of another system that's going to move across Wednesday and Thursday which means we are going to have windy conditions across much of NSW, with potential for severe weather warnings.