Rains close Clarence Valley roads

WHILE the threat of flooding from recent rains has subsided, the big wet has caused some Clarence Valley Roads to be closed.

The My Roads website was reporting four roads closed across the Clarence Valley this morning.

The Cangai Bridge Road, Coombadjha Road at the bridge, Lilydale Road - Lilydale Bridge and Mcphersons Crossing roads are all closed due to water being over the road.

The Bureau of Meteorology previously had a flood watch for minor flooding on the Orara River, which was cancelled on Monday.

South of the Clarence Valley, the Bellingen River is expected to reach minor flooding levels today, with an initial warning released yesterday.

Showers are forecast for the Grafton region for the rest of the week, with heavier falls predicted for Sunday.

For up to date road information, visit www.myroadinfo.com.au