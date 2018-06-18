RAISE THE BAT: Don celebrates milestone moment with try

PROUD MOMENT: Anthony Don in action for the Gold Coast Titans during his milestone 100th NRL game against the Canterbury Bulldogs at Belmore Sports Ground. INSET: Don celebrates after his 100th game with his mum Nikki Don.

PROUD MOMENT: Anthony Don in action for the Gold Coast Titans during his milestone 100th NRL game against the Canterbury Bulldogs at Belmore Sports Ground. INSET: Don celebrates after his 100th game with his mum Nikki Don. Jason McCawley

RUGBY LEAGUE: Anthony Don celebrated his century of NRL appearances the only way he knows how: by defying the laws of gravity.

The Grafton Ghosts product soared through the air to touch down in almost impossible circumstances on Saturday afternoon as his Gold Coast Titans ran out 32-10 victors against Canterbury Bulldogs.

The try was Don's seventh of the season, and 60th of his career, taking him to outright second behind David Mead (67) in the Titans' leading try-scorer rankings.

But it has not been a quick road to this milestone for the Titans cult hero, who didn't break his way into the top grade until he was 25.

In fact, the high-flying winger was not even sure he would be good enough to play State league for Burleigh, let alone rack up 100 NRL games for the one club.

Don's is a story of perseverance as much as talent. It's about hard work and dedication and enjoying the ride along the way.

Anthony Don with his mother Nikki Don after he came off the field in his 100th NRL game for the Gold Coast Titans. Facebook

His story is a reminder in an era in which schoolboys are contracted to clubs in their teens and have never had a job or life experience outside of football, that rugby league is only a game - and that playing in the NRL is a privilege and treasure to be enjoyed.

Asked if he ever thought he'd be talking about his 100th NRL game, Don was almost embarrassed.

"Of course not. I didn't think I was good enough for Burleigh,” he said.

"Obviously it's an honour and something I'll look back on when I'm finished as a great achievement.”

And it was a career that all began on the hallowed surface of Frank McGuren Field.

Don's breakout 2010 season for the Grafton Ghosts attracted the attention of Queensland Cup clubs as he scored a record 40 tries in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League competition, along with 71 goals in a 302-point season haul.

"There were a couple of Queensland Cup teams that were making some contact through coaching staff at Grafton and friends of friends but they were teams like Redcliffe and Norths Brisbane and I didn't really want to move to Redcliffe,” Don said.

"I thought the easiest option would be to go to the Gold Coast ... so I contacted Burleigh and I had a meeting with the coach Paul Bradley and the CEO Damien Driscoll and had a conversation with them.

"And I think my mum may have sent some newspaper clippings behind my back.”

A strong season with Burleigh led to Don being given a train-and-trial deal with the Titans and while he arrived at just 89kg, he grabbed his chance and hasn't looked back since making his debut against Parramatta in Round 6, 2013.

Anthony Don scores in the corner in his 100th game. Gold Coast Titans

The grandson of former Kangaroos tourist and coaching great Ron Willey, Don feels privileged to be making a living doing something he loves.

"I'd be playing regardless. If I wasn't playing footy, I'd probably be playing AFL or I'd just be playing any sport really,” he said.

"But footy's the sport I grew up playing and I've got family tradition in the sport, so it was always going to be my No. 1 pick and I'm lucky to have done what I've done so far.”

Don will turn 31 at the end of the season but hopes his late start in the NRL could extend his shelf life, hopefully with the Titans, with whom he has opened negotiations for next year.

"My body's fresh at the moment and I could definitely see myself playing for the next two or three years, no doubt,” he said.

with Emma Greenwood