Raising money for the roof at Lawrence

DONOR PLEA: Vice-president of Lawrence Museum, Roz Jones, looks up from the mezzanine level of the new building, which needs a roof . Adam Hourigan

BUILT by hand, the new shed at Lawrence Museum has four walls and two storeys, but members need your help to put a roof over their heads.

Work started on the new shed in December 2016 to house some of the area's larger and more precious historical items, and what started as a plan to build in three stages quickly progressed to only one.

"We had a lot of support, and Maclean Lions gave us a wonderful donation of $15,000, and Essential Energy gave us the poles for the supports, so we laid the foundation for the three stages and decided to build it as one,” vice-

president Roz Jones said.

With a core group of five volunteers working twice a week, the building began to take shape from all recycled materials.

"We've had support, we've had secondhand materials, felled trees from members' properties and had them milled. We've done pretty well up until now,” Ms Jones said.

"We've got the mezzanine level up, and we had hoped that a grant we applied for through the Heritage Near Me program would come through to help us finish it, but we got knocked back.”

Without the extra funds, the shed stands tall - with no roof - and the museum group is asking for community help to finish the job.

"If we were looking at a cost to buy the materials, $10,000 would get us everything and get us over the line,” Ms Jones said.

"But if people have got secondhand material, whether it's roof iron or insulation, that would help as well.”

With no roof over the building, the completed work is exposed to the weather, with summer afternoon storms not the only problem.

"We need to get it covered,” Ms Jones said. "Each afternoon storm wets everything, but extreme heat also makes it move and then lets the water in.”

The shed will allow the museum to display larger objects such as boats, tractors, farm equipment, and even the original Lawrence printing press, which is already sitting on the lower floor of the building under a tarpaulin.

Anyone wishing to help with the museum appeal can call 0429 477 102.