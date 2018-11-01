Ramblers flock to Jacaranda Festival

FUN AND GAMES: Caravanners from across Australia are staying at the Grafton Greyhound Racing Club for the Jacaranda Festival.

THE Grafton Greyhound Racing Club is providing an unexpected economic boost to the community during the Jacaranda Festival, with the track hosting around 170 caravans and camper trailers for the 10 days of the festival.

The track has been booked out by the Clarence Valley Ramblers, a grey nomad group who love to hit the open road and explore Australia, and members from across not only the Clarence Valley but Australia, have descended on the club to set up and see the sights of the Jacaranda Festival.

"We work with the Clarence Valley Ramblers every year, they book the whole place out,” Grafton Greyhound Club secretary Wayne Turner said.

"They're a benefit to not just the club but Grafton as a whole, it gets the word out that the club is a caravan park that can be used all year round that has good facilities here.

"We give a discount rate for a powered site for the people staying here, and every time one of the members goes into town to do a bit of shopping over the 10 days they keep the receipt and put it into a container to know what they spent. Last year they spent just over $100,000, which is no small sum, and this year we've got around 170 caravans and campervans here.

"This year is well up with our numbers, we've got 30 or 40 more caravans than last year, and each caravan has at least two people in it, so that's a lot of extra people.”

Clarence Valley Ramblers RV coordinator Lorraine Seale said the club holds a number of activities for the caravanners from across the country.

"We've had tours all over the Clarence Valley, from the Iluka ferry to foodies tour in the Lower Clarence, out to Lawrence and up to Nimbin and Evans Head, we've been everywhere,” Ms Seale said.

"You've got to have variety, if you have the same-old same-old, people won't come back, so we've had entertainment and musicians every night, we have games and craft and afternoon and morning tea; you name it we do it. There's about 60 or 70 first timers, and they'll be back next year.”