Rami Malek cringes through awkward footage from the Golden Globes during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Malek spills on cringe-worthy snub

by Tyker McCarthy
10th Jan 2019 6:55 AM

RAMI Malek has addressed his awkward moment on stage with Nicole Kidman at the Golden Globes, admitting it's "haunting" him.

Earlier this week, eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot an uncomfortable stage moment in which Malek, following his win for Best Actor and during the acceptance for his film Bohemian Rhapsody, tried to get Kidman's attention to absolutely no avail.

 

Millions of people witnessed the awkward encounter.
He first tried to speak to the 51-year-old star, but she simply didn't notice him. He then placed a hand on the small of her back, but the commotion on stage as the cast of the film took the stage clearly distracted her beyond measure.

While it didn't seem to be a malicious moment from Kidman, fans on social media noticed the cringe-worthy moment, which spread like wildfire online.

 

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, the host couldn't resist showing him the clip.

"I had not seen that," an embarrassed Malek said through his hands.

"I've known her for many years, despite as it may seem from that video," the 37-year-old said with a laugh. "So, I thought I could easily go up and say, 'Hi,' but in a moment like that …"

The star, clearly unaware of the moment's virality, correctly guessed that it was being spread online.

"I have a feeling this is haunting me on the internet right now," he said.

"Yeah, this is going to be around for a little while," Kimmel responded.

Fortunately for Malek, the night wasn't all Globes-wins and stage-snubs. He revealed that he got some love and support from Kidman's husband, singer Keith Urban.

"That's alright "I got love from Keith that night, her husband. He's a massive Queen fan," Malek said.

 

The star was at the awards show with several members of the iconic band thanks to his now-award-winning portrayal of its departed frontman, Freddie Mercury.

"Thank you to Freddie Mercury for giving me the joy of a lifetime," Malek said after accepting Best Actor. "This is for you, gorgeous."

 

Malek as Freddie Mercury. Photo: Alex Bailey/Twentieth Century Fox via AP
This story originally appeared in Fox News and is republished here with permission

