Ramornie service a moving prequel to Anzac Day

Wreaths are laid on the cenotaph at Ramornie on Sunday. Lesley Apps

TWO Anzac service prequels have been held ahead of the Australian military's biggest day of the year this week - Copmanhurst holding its service last Wednesday and Ramornie on Sunday.

Yesterday's gathering at the cenotaph site on the outskirts of Ramornie was small in comparison to what lies ahead but was nonetheless as moving, its peaceful and remote location providing the silence and solitude that lends itself to a ceremony steeped in reflection.

The traditional wreath laying, tributes, prayers and commemorations unfolded, honouring those who served and died for their country as the sombre notes of The Lament (bagpipes) and the Last Post echoed across the surrounding green farmland.

LEST WE FORGET: Garrett Salter plays The Last Post as the 24th Australian Army Cadets (Grafton) salute the fallen and those who have served the country at the Ramornie Anzac service on Sunday morning. Lesley Apps

A timely flyover marked the occasion as those named on the cenotaph were once again remembered with gratitude for making the ultimate sacrifice.

While Ramornie might be a small blip on the Australian military's radar size-wise, the village's contributions were more substantial than one might expect.

Commemorative services co-ordinator Bob Hayes said the meatworks that once operated in the village played a vital role in keeping the British and Australian soldiers well-supplied with sustenance.

"The Bully Beef Meatworks in Ramornie perfected tinned beef which was consumed during World War I.

"It wasn't the best tasting stuff but it kept the soldiers going."