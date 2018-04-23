Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wreaths are laid on the cenotaph at Ramornie on Sunday.
Wreaths are laid on the cenotaph at Ramornie on Sunday. Lesley Apps
News

Ramornie service a moving prequel to Anzac Day

Lesley Apps
by
23rd Apr 2018 5:00 AM

TWO Anzac service prequels have been held ahead of the Australian military's biggest day of the year this week - Copmanhurst holding its service last Wednesday and Ramornie on Sunday.

Yesterday's gathering at the cenotaph site on the outskirts of Ramornie was small in comparison to what lies ahead but was nonetheless as moving, its peaceful and remote location providing the silence and solitude that lends itself to a ceremony steeped in reflection.

The traditional wreath laying, tributes, prayers and commemorations unfolded, honouring those who served and died for their country as the sombre notes of The Lament (bagpipes) and the Last Post echoed across the surrounding green farmland.

 

LEST WE FORGET: Garrett Salter plays The Last Post as the 24th Australian Army Cadets (Grafton) salute the fallen and those who have served the country at the Ramornie Anzac service on Sunday morning.
LEST WE FORGET: Garrett Salter plays The Last Post as the 24th Australian Army Cadets (Grafton) salute the fallen and those who have served the country at the Ramornie Anzac service on Sunday morning. Lesley Apps

 

A timely flyover marked the occasion as those named on the cenotaph were once again remembered with gratitude for making the ultimate sacrifice.

While Ramornie might be a small blip on the Australian military's radar size-wise, the village's contributions were more substantial than one might expect.

Commemorative services co-ordinator Bob Hayes said the meatworks that once operated in the village played a vital role in keeping the British and Australian soldiers well-supplied with sustenance.

"The Bully Beef Meatworks in Ramornie perfected tinned beef which was consumed during World War I.

"It wasn't the best tasting stuff but it kept the soldiers going."

Related Items

anzac day ramornie
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Why Grafton was a no-Show

    Why Grafton was a no-Show

    News President suggests consulting with council to avoid similar clashes next year will ensure its sustainability

    • 23rd Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    Why council wants water pipeline from NSW to Toowoomba

    premium_icon Why council wants water pipeline from NSW to Toowoomba

    Council News The council wants water pumped from Clarence River to Toowoomba

    • 23rd Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    'Iceman' Kapeen kicks Magpies to miracle win at home

    'Iceman' Kapeen kicks Magpies to miracle win at home

    Rugby League MAGPIES defy the weather to get up in all four grades.

    2018 Anzac Day Services in the Clarence Valley

    2018 Anzac Day Services in the Clarence Valley

    News List of Anzac Day Services in the Valley

    Local Partners