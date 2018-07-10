Menu
RACING: What will the weather have in store for Ramornie Handicap and Grafton Cup?
Ramornie Handicap and Grafton Cup weather forecast

Jarrard Potter
10th Jul 2018 10:20 AM

THE sun is set to mostly shine on the two biggest race days on the Clarence River Jockey Club calendar, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting partly cloudy weather conditions for Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the BOM the forecast for Wednesday is for a partly cloudy day after some early morning fog. The forecast predicts a 40 per cent of any rain, with only 1mm possible. The BOM predicts daytime temperatures to hit a high of 20C, and overnight temperatures to reach between 4-10C.

The BOM forecasts more of the same on Grafton Cup day, with Grafton expecting another partly cloudy day with temperatures to hit a maximum of 21C and a minimum of 5C, with a 30 per cent chance of rain.

Light wins are anticipated during both days.

July might only be ten days old, but it's already shaping up to be a warm month, with average temperatures in Grafton exceeding the average set from 2003-2016.

The July 2018 average sits at 21.9C, 1.4C higher than the average between 2003 and 2016 at 20.5C.

