RAMORNIE HANDICAP: Signore Fox claims famous victory

IT WAS a tightly fought contest right down to the final home straight, and while the Peter and Paul Snowden-trained Hightail was highly fancied in the GDSC Ramornie Handicap it was stablemate Signore Fox that surged home late to claim the $200,000 race.

A gear change from blinkers to a nose roll for the first time seemed to do the trick as the $19 outsider saw out Matt Dunn-trained Snitz, Chris Anderson's Boomtown Lass and David Atkins' Jonker.

MORE TO COME.