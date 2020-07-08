Menu
Peter and Paul Snowden's Signore Fox claimed the 2020 GDSC Ramornie Handicap.
RAMORNIE HANDICAP: Signore Fox claims famous victory

Jarrard Potter
by
8th Jul 2020 3:47 PM
IT WAS a tightly fought contest right down to the final home straight, and while the Peter and Paul Snowden-trained Hightail was highly fancied in the GDSC Ramornie Handicap it was stablemate Signore Fox that surged home late to claim the $200,000 race.

A gear change from blinkers to a nose roll for the first time seemed to do the trick as the $19 outsider saw out Matt Dunn-trained Snitz, Chris Anderson's Boomtown Lass and David Atkins' Jonker.

MORE TO COME.

clarence river jockey club crjc gdsc grafton district services club july carnival 2020
