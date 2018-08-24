Ramornie raider takes aim at country Cup

Calton Mid Coffs Harbour Cup winner" Our boy Nicholas" ridden by Brenton Avdulla and trainer was Toby Edmonds. 06 AUG 2015 Photo Trevor Veale / Coffs Coast Advocate

RACING: Ramornie Handicap winner Toby Edmonds is hopeful of plundering another Northern Rivers feature race at Murwillumbah today.

The Gold Coast trainer has Madam Shazam in the $38,000 The Riverview Hotel Murwillumbah Cup (1530m) and is confident she will run well from her barrier six.

Edmonds, who won the July Carnival feature with Havasay and the Tamworth Cup with Plucky Girl earlier in the year, will be represented in the Tweed River Jockey Club's feature race for the first time.

"I can't remember ever having a runner in the Murwillumbah Cup,” he said.

Edmonds said Murwillumbah can "be a tricky track” and isn't his favourite track but that could change when Madam Shazam steps out in the Cup.

A five-year-old daughter of Sebring, Madam Shazam has won five of her 15 starts and shoots for her fourth successive win after saluting at Coffs Harbour, Murwillumbah and the Gold Coast recently.

She has drawn well and will have the services of in-form jockey Ryan Maloney.

"Madam Shazam is on the way up and deserves her chance in a race like this,” Edmonds said.

"She's drawn well, done well and going well. I'm very happy with her.

"She's up in grade though and it's going to be a test but she has stepped up every time. She's got no weight on her back (54kg) and she's done everything right.”

Edmonds, who started his training career at Scone, had an outstanding last season with 106 overall winners and 59 in the metropolitan area.

The trainer appears primed for another stellar season with 2017 Magic Millions winner Houtzen and Ramornie winner Havasay both aimed at a Spring assault on Victoria.

But it all starts with Madam Shazam in the Murwillumbah Cup. She and Anne Bonny are the only females in the race full of Queensland-trained geldings.

Anne Bonny, prepared at Lismore by Owen Glue, is just one of two NSW-trained horses in the Cup field, with Murwillumbah trainer Matt Dunn presenting the only other in the shape of dual Highway Handicap winner Zamex.

Five-year-old Zamex, who also won a Grafton carnival feature in the Maclean Cup two starts back and then ran sixth to Glitra in a record-breaking Coffs Harbour Cup, has drawn well in barrier one.