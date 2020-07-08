Ramornie three-peat slips through Edmonds’ fingers

Toby Edmonds-trained Havasay, ridden by Matt McGillivray, won the 2018 and 2019 Ramornie Handicap.

TOBY Edmonds could have set a unique record in Wednesday’s $200,000 Grafton District Services Club Ramornie Handicap (1200m).

The Gold Coast-based trainer, now in a training partnership with son Trent, has won the past two Ramornies with Havasay.

On Wednesday he was hoping to become the first trainer to train three successive Ramornie winners with different horses after winning the past two with Havasay.

However, nominated galloper Mr Bellagio won’t be running.

“If it was wet we’d go but the track would need to be affected for him to be any hope against them sort of horses. It’s a pretty tough race this year,” Edmonds said.

That is a shame for Toby, who loves Grafton in July.

It’s a country carnival steeped in tradition with a history of over 110 years or so.

The Ramornie has been unique, one of the most revered sprints in the bush.

Back in 1933 Cuban Song won the first of four straight Ramornies.

There have been six other horses to win multiple Ramornies since Cuban Song’s quartet.

Trovatore (1955-56), Develope (1970-71), High Classic (1980 and 1982), Credit Again (1986-87), The Jackal (2007-08) and Edmonds’ gelding Havasay (2018-19) have all completed the double.

Robert Thompson drives The Jackal home to win a second Ramornie HandicapPhoto The Daily Examiner

The Jackal, trained by Tamworth’s Paul St Vincent, was a million dollar phenomenon for his country trainer.

Henry, as he was nicknamed by his stable, carved out two memorable wins for country jockey Robert Thompson as well.

He was a bargain-buy who saved his best for Grafton.

There were others like him that cost little but gave their country stables huge thrills.

Youthful Jack, trained by Taree’s Ross Stitt, was another.

He won more than $1.1m for his owners Geoff Sheedy and Ross Stitt including a Tasmanian Triple Crown and the 2013 Ramornie. He cost just $2000.

Cangronde was another star to rise from the obscurity of a Walcha Maiden to winning at Group level and a 1996 Ramornie for trainer Cliff Bashford.

What about Takeover Target?

The Joe Janiak trained sprinting global star sat four deep to win the 2004 Ramornie. He also broke Cangronde’s race record before his scintillating 2004 Ramornie success.

Then he went overseas and won Group glory in front of the Queen.

While he held the race record for a while The Jackal broke that mark in a sparkling effort for Paul St Vincent and Robert Thompson that brought plenty of tears next morning at the Grafton Hotel where Paul was guest of a Cup Day breakfast with an emotional speech for his two sons, Dane and Aiden.

Glen Innes-trained Tiny’s Finito is another bush champ who had Ramornie success.

Trained by the Doolans, Walter and Terry, Tiny’s Finito was tipped as a good thing to win it but was beaten by Lightning Bend in 1989.

He promptly came back the next year to win it in 1990.

Jockehy Matt McGillivray with trainer Toby Edmonds after winning back to back Ramornie Handicaps on Havasay.

That there have been some marvellous horses and great trainers to have won the Ramornie.

Frank Cleary came up from down south to win it with Friends Venture in 1991, legendary Somerton trainer Keith Swan finally won a Ramornie with Indian Chief in 1995 bringing the chestnut gelding back from a bowed tendon and a week of ice baths to win a race where the runner-up was initially semaphored the winner.

That caused a little anxiety in the Indian Chief camp with his Armidale owners almost fainting. The party that began at the Park View Hotel (now the Clocktower) made up for it.

And so to the present day where three-year-old Hightail could be a swooper.

He is trained by the Snowdens, Peter and Paul. They have won the race three times already with Pinwheel (2010), Jerezana (2011) and Calanda (2017).

He was around $5 for the race with the Matt Dunn-trained Snitz a $4.20 favourite.